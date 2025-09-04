Lauren Boebert's Plastic Surgery Has Flown Under The Radar For This One Reason
As the Mar-A-Lago face epidemic takes the MAGA world by storm, we've seen varying degrees of transparency regarding what plastic surgery people have had done. Ultimately, though, it typically doesn't matter much if someone admits to having gotten obviously bad plastic surgery. This is because obviously bad plastic surgery is — well, obviously bad. Plenty of the women in Donald Trump's administration get flak for the changes they make to their faces. Interestingly, though, there's one famous MAGA lady who openly shared that she had work done, and she still doesn't get the pushback about her transformation that others do. The reason behind this is surprising and sends an interesting message about one popular procedure.
Despite getting Botox, Lauren Boebert manages to avoid public scrutiny for having gotten work done. And, the reason seems to be the fact that she's abstaining from lip fillers. In an exclusive interview with The List, Board Certified Hilton Head, SC Plastic Surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger explained why Boebert's lack of lip fillers make her look natural, regardless of having altered her face in other ways. "In Representative Boebert's case, her lips appear proportionate and consistent with her natural anatomy. Since she has not noticeably altered them with filler, her overall look appears more authentic," he explained.
Lauren Boebert's lack of lip fillers keeps her face looking balanced
Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert once confirmed plastic surgery rumors, saying, "I'm a fan of Botox ... I may need some more ..." while on a livestream in 2024, per Instagram. Boebert's openness about getting Botox was particularly interesting, since she doesn't appear to have clearly tried the Mar-A-Lago face trend the way some of her colleagues have. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt can't escape lip filler rumors, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's oversized pout often puts her rumored plastic surgery on blast. And, it's easy to see why. These ladies' puffed up lips are obvious. And, it seems that this is one common way to make plastic surgery immediately detectable.
So, what is it about lip fillers that are often so painfully obvious? There's actually a scientific explanation for this filler phenomenon. "Lip injections, even when performed conservatively, can alter the way light reflects off the mouth and disrupt facial balance," Dr. Weniger explained. "When combined with other procedures, that sometimes gives a more 'done' appearance. By contrast, keeping the lips natural (or natural-appearing with conservative filler treatments) while using Botox allows her to maintain expression and balance without drawing attention to any one feature." So, while the results of many procedures are fighting for the spotlight on the faces of some of her fellow MAGA ladies, Boebert maintains a natural-looking appearance — minus the cake-faced clown makeup, of course.
There are ways to keep lip fillers looking natural
With any type of plastic surgery, some cases look good, while others look not-so-good. Lip injections are no different, and while we often see overfilled lips that immediately clue us into the fact that work has been done, there are ways to do it without looking like a Mar-A-Lago face poster child. Dr. Frederick Weniger says "less is more" is the right philosophy. "Subtle filler placement can enhance the lips' shape and restore hydration without making them the focal point of the face," he says. He recommends starting with a small amount and adding more filler gradually over time if you'd like.
This means moving slowly and knowing when to stop are vital to keeping your lips looking natural, which is something that folks with seemingly ever-growing lips, like Kristi Noem, often don't consider. According to Dr. Weniger, there are a few easy ways to tell that lip injections have crossed over into too-obvious territory. "An upper lip that projects more than the lower, or what's often called 'duck lips,' is one," he explained. "Another is a sharply defined border that looks rigid instead of soft. When too much filler is used, the lips can also lose their natural curve and appear swollen or stiff," he says. So, if Lauren Boebert does choose to go under the needle with her lips one day, steering clear of these common mistakes will keep her plastic surgery looking undetectable.