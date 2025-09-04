Lauren Boebert's Plastic Surgery Has Flown Under The Radar For This One Reason

As the Mar-A-Lago face epidemic takes the MAGA world by storm, we've seen varying degrees of transparency regarding what plastic surgery people have had done. Ultimately, though, it typically doesn't matter much if someone admits to having gotten obviously bad plastic surgery. This is because obviously bad plastic surgery is — well, obviously bad. Plenty of the women in Donald Trump's administration get flak for the changes they make to their faces. Interestingly, though, there's one famous MAGA lady who openly shared that she had work done, and she still doesn't get the pushback about her transformation that others do. The reason behind this is surprising and sends an interesting message about one popular procedure.

Despite getting Botox, Lauren Boebert manages to avoid public scrutiny for having gotten work done. And, the reason seems to be the fact that she's abstaining from lip fillers. In an exclusive interview with The List, Board Certified Hilton Head, SC Plastic Surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger explained why Boebert's lack of lip fillers make her look natural, regardless of having altered her face in other ways. "In Representative Boebert's case, her lips appear proportionate and consistent with her natural anatomy. Since she has not noticeably altered them with filler, her overall look appears more authentic," he explained.