How Old Was Jill Biden When She Married Joe?

Unlike the famous saying, the second time was the charm for Dr. Jill Biden when it came to marriage, but her first union also had a lasting impact on her life. She was only 18 when she wed her first husband Bill Stevenson in 1970. The marriage soon broke down, with the pair separating four years later and finalizing their divorce in 1975 — the same year she met Joe Biden.

Jill's marriage to and divorce from Stevenson taught her one lesson that stuck with her: have your own life and career. "I knew I would never, ever put myself in that position again — where I didn't feel like I had the finances to be on my own, that I had to get the money through a divorce settlement," she told Entertainment Tonight. And Jill did indeed achieve this, working throughout Joe's political career and even becoming the first presidential spouse to maintain a day job as FLOTUS.

Joe has been Jill's biggest cheerleader throughout her education and career, and this mutual and consistent support has been cited as the secret to their happy marriage. "We've been really supportive of one another. I've read all that data as well about families under pressure, and that's why I'm glad she kept her profession. ... It's important that she has the things that she cares a great deal about, her independence. And yet we share each other's dreams," he told People.