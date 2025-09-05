Trump's Worst Lawyer Showed Up To Work Looking Like She Just Rolled Out Of Bed In These Pants
In another awkward Alina Habba pic that should've never left her camera roll, President Donald Trump's loyal attorney needlessly embarrassed herself in this photo she uploaded to her Instagram profile. The Widener University graduate wore all white in the image while standing in an office. However, she looked ready for bedtime instead of business with the giant trousers she sported. From afar, it was difficult to tell whether her legwear was even khakis or sweatpants. But if a pair of pants were that hard to identify, it was probably best for her to either leave them in the closet or exchange them for a full refund.
Additionally, the pants made it hard to capture the full scope of Habba's outfit since they hid most of her shoes. Even with the hem of the pants rolled up, they still almost swallowed her feet. With that, it was difficult to imagine her walking around without her slacks dragging on the floor. Although Habba's outfits totally miss the mark more often than not, her getup was still a peculiar choice even by her standards. In a few cases where she's wearing an inappropriate style, it's because she's shown too much leg. However, she seemed to have gone in the extreme opposition direction in this photo, which is an even worse look for her.
The rest of Alina Habba's outfit made her pants look bigger
The ensemble might've actually been more incompatible than Alina Habba's mismatched memorial day MAGA disaster 'fit. The white colors might have matched, but the sizes didn't thanks to her ill-fitting pants. The blazer and white top she wore looked like they had spent slightly too long spinning in the dryer before Habba put them on. Maybe they might've seemed more comfortable if she wore regular-sized pants to balance them out. But because the top half of her garb was so much smaller, it just made her pants seem more inflated by comparison.
The white shirt also added to the garb's pajama energy, since it resembled the type of tank top you'd wear to sleep. The blazer just came off as a failed attempt to disguise her bedclothes. Furthermore, it didn't help Habba that her friend in the pic was clearly more appropriately dressed. Her navy blue suit was far more proportionate, exhibiting a sense of both professionalism and class that Habba's fashion lacked. If Habba wanted to show off on Instagram, she was better off twinning with her photo partner or asking her for a few style pointers.