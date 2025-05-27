Alina Habba's Memorial Day Outfit Was A Mismatched MAGA Disaster

In a post to Instagram that includes a carousel of photos from the holiday weekend, Alina Habba shows off her trip on Marine One and her rather unfortunate outfit of the day. Habba, who brought her "Real Housewives of New Jersey" bestie Siggy Flicker along for the ride, captioned her post with a quote from President Donald Trump. "Instead of business suits and dress shoes, you chose muddy boots and fatigues," the caption reads in regards to the West Point graduates. However, such an outfit would be an upgrade from what Habba was caught wearing that day.

Her long jacket and boring black pants and shirt were almost appropriate for the occasion, but that rogue red stripe on her right arm is overly distracting. While there are certainly some elevated street styles that include color blocking in surprising ways, this jacket is not one of them. The red stripe itself draws the eye right towards the waist, which isn't always flattering, especially when the jacket is worn open and loose.

While the series of photos on her post was most likely Habba trying to show off her strange relationship with Trump, it once again left her missing the fashion mark. At least her makeup was better than Habba's Kimberly Guilfoyle-inspired Inauguration Day disaster.