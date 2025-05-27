Alina Habba's Memorial Day Outfit Was A Mismatched MAGA Disaster
Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba has once again done her best to steal the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. After Habba made it clear she was more eager to join President Donald Trump in the White House than his own wife was, she has enjoyed getting to play dress up for certain occasions. For example, there was the time Habba cosplayed as Military Barbie, or the moment Habba dressed like a Tim Burton character. However, now it seems she keeps a special place in her closet for national holidays and other major events.
Coming off the heels of Habba's President's Day diva post, the former lawyer to President Trump opted for another head-turning outfit. Traveling to West Point with the president to witness him give an off-the-rails speech, Habba dug quite the questionable coat out of her closet for the occasion. At first glance, Habba could have appeared put together, possibly even understated in her camel-colored jacket. However, when she turned to fully face the camera, she was once again dressing with an unfortunate flair for the dramatic and asymmetrical.
Alina Habba's jacket was a poor flash in the pan
In a post to Instagram that includes a carousel of photos from the holiday weekend, Alina Habba shows off her trip on Marine One and her rather unfortunate outfit of the day. Habba, who brought her "Real Housewives of New Jersey" bestie Siggy Flicker along for the ride, captioned her post with a quote from President Donald Trump. "Instead of business suits and dress shoes, you chose muddy boots and fatigues," the caption reads in regards to the West Point graduates. However, such an outfit would be an upgrade from what Habba was caught wearing that day.
Her long jacket and boring black pants and shirt were almost appropriate for the occasion, but that rogue red stripe on her right arm is overly distracting. While there are certainly some elevated street styles that include color blocking in surprising ways, this jacket is not one of them. The red stripe itself draws the eye right towards the waist, which isn't always flattering, especially when the jacket is worn open and loose.
While the series of photos on her post was most likely Habba trying to show off her strange relationship with Trump, it once again left her missing the fashion mark. At least her makeup was better than Habba's Kimberly Guilfoyle-inspired Inauguration Day disaster.