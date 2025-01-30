Awkward Alina Habba Pics That Should've Never Left Her Camera Roll
As a member of Donald Trump's expansive legal team, lawyer Alina Habba has a way of putting herself in the limelight regardless of how good an idea it is. Working alongside the former president during his hush money trial, Habba would often cause a stir with both her fiery personality and controversial outfits.
However, there have been some cringe-worthy photos that Alina Habba has been posting to her social media lately that have everyone questioning why she would even post them. Similar to the time she once claimed to care about rising grocery prices before posting a series of photos of her lavish birthday party in St. Barts, many of Alina Habba's social media pics are questionable. Here are five cringeworthy moments that should have stayed in her camera roll.
Alina Habba and Donald Trump's awkward thumbs-up
Former president Donald Trump is notorious for giving his signature thumbs-up whenever he can, often in moments where he shouldn't, like at Arlington National Cemetery. It doesn't look much better here, as Alina Habba copies the "Art of the Deal" author by joining him in an awkward smile and stiff pose. Notably, Habba's thumb isn't even all the way up and her grin feels forced. Perhaps the relationship between Habba and Trump isn't all that wonderful these days.
Besides this frozen pose, the body language between the two seems to indicate things are on the rocks. It's possible Habba mismanaged Trump's hush money trial in a way that led to his conviction of 34 federal counts of falsifying business records. Habba's makeup at Trump's 2025 inauguration suggests she might be taking makeup tips from Kimberly Guilfoyle, which is unlikely to keep her in the family's good graces as Guilfoyle is on the outs with the Trumps.
Alina Habba is stiff and awkward at movie premiere
Posing alongside beleaguered Arizona politician Kari Lake, Alina Habba seems stiff, flat, and awkward. The placement of both Habba and Lake around the poster for the troubled film "Sound of Freedom" is curious. Even though the two women are smiling, they don't seem friendly. There's no warmth between them, just a photo op for a movie poster. Plus, the drape of Habba's dress and bulky shoulder puffs are not doing her any favors.
It is interesting that Habba would be promoting a film detailing the sexual exploitation of young people as she herself has gotten in trouble for something similar. According to NOTUS, Habba paid a settlement over a waitress's claims that Habba was involved in pressuring her to accept a $15,000 bribe to maintain her silence around alleged sexual harassment at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.
Alina Habba holds a press conference for no one
Speaking to the press outside the Manhattan courtroom where Donald Trump's hush money trial took place, Alina Habba is caught in an awkward pose. The coloring of her pantsuit is off, not complimenting her Trump-like tan. Plus, the cut of the pants is too short, causing the whole look to appear ill-fitting. It's yet another outfit Habba has worn that's missed the mark.
Most awkward of all, this photo makes it appear that Habba is speaking to no one. There's no press visible and no one seems to be paying attention to her. Perhaps her fiery presence has finally put Habba in "timeout." From having judges threaten her with contempt of court to losing Trump the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, it seems Habba's personality has finally caught up with her.
Alina Habba's awkward fist-pump
Seen here on stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention, Alina Habba holds her head and hand high, but it comes off as more Miss Awkward than Miss Congeniality. Blue seemed to be the confusing color that some of the worst-dressed wore to the RNC, and Habba followed suit.
Perhaps what's most egregious about this pose is the lack of Habba's traditional fiery ire. Instead, she looks a bit half-hearted about it, just placing her hand in the air instead of shaking her fist with any force. Caught between a pageant wave and something else, this pose leaves Habba dangling.
Alina Habba poses with some controversial women
At the same event where Donald Trump and Alina Habba gave a frigid thumbs-up, Habba was also seen posing with other controversial women. In one photo she can be seen hugging a beaming Roseanne Barr, undoubtedly one of the queens of controversy. However, the above photo takes the cake for being overly awkward and unflattering. Seen here smushing next to embattled politician Marjorie Taylor Greene, the duo looks awkward and strangely short.
The angle the photo was taken is not a complimentary one. Notably toned Taylor Greene looks a bit frumpy here, seeming to have bad posture in comparison to a strained Alina Habba. Neither person seems comfortable with the other, leading most to wonder why Habba felt so comfortable sharing this with her X, formerly Twitter, followers. Perhaps she'll learn when to put the camera down one day.