Awkward Alina Habba Pics That Should've Never Left Her Camera Roll

As a member of Donald Trump's expansive legal team, lawyer Alina Habba has a way of putting herself in the limelight regardless of how good an idea it is. Working alongside the former president during his hush money trial, Habba would often cause a stir with both her fiery personality and controversial outfits.

However, there have been some cringe-worthy photos that Alina Habba has been posting to her social media lately that have everyone questioning why she would even post them. Similar to the time she once claimed to care about rising grocery prices before posting a series of photos of her lavish birthday party in St. Barts, many of Alina Habba's social media pics are questionable. Here are five cringeworthy moments that should have stayed in her camera roll.