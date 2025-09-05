Photos Of Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity That Make Their Age Gap Painfully Obvious
There's no shortage of age-gap relationships in the political sphere, or in the media industry. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and his wife Elena Moussa have 18 years between them, and so do Dana Perino and her husband Peter McMahon. While their age gap isn't as large, "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt is 15 years younger than her fiancé Sean Hannity. Sometimes, the older partner looks younger than their years, but other couples' age difference seems even larger than it actually is when they pose for photos together — which was the case when Earhardt and Hannity took this awkward vacation selfie.
Earhardt, who reportedly began dating Hannity in 2020, shared the image in August 2025 as part of a video montage of her "summer vacation with the entire family." Despite being just one of numerous pictures and clips from their getaway, trolls didn't miss the opportunity to mock the couple over how much older Hannity looks than his fiancée. "Sean looks like your grandpa," one person observed. "How is grandpa doing?" another commented.
Despite the naysayers and their huge age difference, which could be a sign that the relationship won't last, Earhardt and Hannity looked happy together. Unfortunately, this doesn't cancel out the fact that they also look like father and daughter. And these aren't the only photos of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity that make their age gap painfully obvious.
Earhardt and Jesse Watters looked like a couple of siblings goofing around with their dad
Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Ainsley Earhardt were photographed sharing a laugh on the red carpet of Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards in December 2024. However, instead of pals having fun, the snap looked like one of those fake family photos that come with a new picture frame. Perhaps due to the matching tans and the fact that their ages are close to each other's, Earhardt and Watters could pass off as a pair of siblings goofing around with their slightly drunk dad.
Hannity couldn't stop radiating big grandpa energy even when they announced their engagement
Ainsley Earhardt posted a selfie of herself and Sean Hannity on the day they announced their engagement in December 2024. However, the vibes of the photo were less "lovers on a date" and more "family members on a vacation" due to Hannity's salt-and-pepper hair and big grandpa energy. It didn't help that Earhardt looked absolutely radiant with her gorgeous hair, soft glam makeup, and black hoodie, while her husband-to-be appeared to be more than ready for a nap.
It's giving 'boss photobombing his employees at the company party'
If there's one picture that highlights just how big Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's age gap is, it's probably this one. In the snap, which Earhardt posted on Instagram in July 2024, she looked younger than Lara Trump — who is actually six years her junior — and could pass for Kai Trump's older sister despite being old enough to be her mom. On the other hand, Hannity was giving that older manager or CEO who snuck into his employees' group selfie at the company Christmas party.
Earhardt and Hannity's styles clashed in this awkward photo of them
By February 2023, Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt were already three years into their relationship, but we couldn't tell just by looking at this rather awkward photo of the couple with Clay Travis and Pete Hegseth. The "Fox & Friends" co-host's glamorous hair and makeup and chic style contrasted Hannity's dull suit, white-and-gray hair, and what appeared to be a patchy fake tan that reminds us of Donald Trump's signature orange glow, suggesting there's a generation gap between them in terms of beauty and fashion.
Earhardt showed that makeup isn't solely responsible for her youthful appearance
Ainsley Earhardt appeared to be bare-faced or wearing very little makeup in this holiday group photo she took with her beau Sean Hannity and others, proving that the glam isn't the only reason for her youthful glow. Hannity also embraced his natural appearance during their Christmas outing, revealing the lines usually covered up by studio makeup. "Merry Christmas. Happy Birthday, Jesus. 2024 has been a very special year," Earhardt captioned the image.
Their age difference was noticeable long before they got together
Ainsley Earhardt appeared on Sean Hannity's eponymous show in April 2018 to promote her book, "The Light Within Me." As seen in the snap she shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), her look resembled the style often associated with Republican women: thick eyeliner, harsh eyebrows, a fake tan, and what seemed to be hair extensions. Much like Kimberly Guilfoyle and other MAGA women who prefer this style, Earhardt was aged up a bit by her hair and makeup, but she still looked youthful next to Hannity.
Earhardt and Hannity had different levels of energy in the first photos of their relationship
In 2023, the first photos that showed a glimpse into Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship surfaced, revealing how the couple enjoys their private time together. In addition to their tastes in daily wear, the energy they exuded in the snaps was also very different from each other. Proving that opposites do indeed attract, Earhardt was more animated and had no issue expressing her excitement during their dates, while Hannity seemed to be the steady and chill one in the relationship.
EXCLUSIVE: Fox News stars Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt seen up close and personal in first photos as a couple https://t.co/9iOt4l5tOb pic.twitter.com/ojkZhNMxMc
— Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 11, 2023
Earhardt's beauty routine might be the reason why their age gap is so obvious
Sean Hannity does look great for 63, but he may never escape the fate of looking like Ainsley Earhardt's dad when they step out together, as his fiancée looks much younger than her 48 years. In addition to her makeup and style, her toned figure and clear skin take off at least 10 years. And it's all thanks to the work Earhardt has put in when it comes to her body, which includes taking care of her skin and exercising several times a week.