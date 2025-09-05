Photos Of Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity That Make Their Age Gap Painfully Obvious

There's no shortage of age-gap relationships in the political sphere, or in the media industry. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and his wife Elena Moussa have 18 years between them, and so do Dana Perino and her husband Peter McMahon. While their age gap isn't as large, "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt is 15 years younger than her fiancé Sean Hannity. Sometimes, the older partner looks younger than their years, but other couples' age difference seems even larger than it actually is when they pose for photos together — which was the case when Earhardt and Hannity took this awkward vacation selfie.

Earhardt, who reportedly began dating Hannity in 2020, shared the image in August 2025 as part of a video montage of her "summer vacation with the entire family." Despite being just one of numerous pictures and clips from their getaway, trolls didn't miss the opportunity to mock the couple over how much older Hannity looks than his fiancée. "Sean looks like your grandpa," one person observed. "How is grandpa doing?" another commented.

Despite the naysayers and their huge age difference, which could be a sign that the relationship won't last, Earhardt and Hannity looked happy together. Unfortunately, this doesn't cancel out the fact that they also look like father and daughter. And these aren't the only photos of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity that make their age gap painfully obvious.