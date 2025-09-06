8 Times Melania's Outfits Were More Ill-Fitting Than Trump's (& That Says A Lot)

By Camille Terrania
First lady Melania Trump looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump greets guests durning the White House Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025 in Washington, DC (2025) Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Most people would likely choose a signature style based on how well a look fits them, but not Donald Trump. Aside from his iconic Cheeto-colored tan, the president has become known for wearing ill-fitting suits that look like he picked them up from some department store clearance rack. "Trump's tailoring is done in a way to conceal his weight," fashion commentator Derek Guy wrote in a 2024 post on X. His wife Melania Trump, on the other hand, is a different story.

Melania and ill-fitting are words that don't seem to belong in the same sentence. She might not be as active as her predecessors when it comes to making public appearances, but best believe that the first lady will dress up whenever she does step out. Melania has worn quite a few inappropriate outfits and looks that just plain missed the mark, but it's almost impossible to see her sporting clothes that don't fit her stunning figure and model proportions perfectly. However, there was an obvious shift in her fashion choices when Donald secured a second term in office. Melania appeared to have updated her wardrobe with ensembles that are much less flattering, and these ill-fitting looks seemed to communicate her disinterest in taking up first lady duties again and dressing up like the perfect trophy wife.

Melania's white skirt suit for Donald's military parade just added to the tragic atmosphere of the event

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk on stage during a celebration of the Army's 250th birthday on the National Mall on June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC (2025) Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump's military parade in June 2025 ended up being a disappointing, low-energy affair, and the Forever 21-esque outfit his wife Melania Trump donned for the event certainly did not help. The first lady sported a baggy white pinstripe skirt suit with a jacket that looked a bit too long for her, pairing the ensemble with gray pumps. Somehow, her clothing looked more ill-fitting compared to her husband's navy suit, which appeared to be not quite as oversized as usual.

Her jumpsuit seemed to give away Melania's real feelings about Donald's third run for the White House

Republican presidential candidate, former US President Donald Trump, arrives at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson, with former first lady Melania Trump, on April 6, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida (2024) Alon Skuy/Getty & Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Melania Trump wasn't around much during Donald Trump's third bid for the presidency. But if it wasn't obvious enough that she wasn't interested in returning to the campaign trail or the White House, she showed up at one of her husband's biggest fundraising events in 2024 in a frumpy mess of an outfit that we hope she's since ditched. Despite being designer, Melania's Valentino jumpsuit looked too baggy to be flattering and too long even for her 5-foot-11 frame.

Melania got upstaged by Donald at an event for mothers

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during an event to celebrate Military Mothers in the East Room of the White House on May 8, 2025 in Washington, DC (2025) Anna Moneymaker/Getty & Kayla Bartkowski/Getty & Anna Moneymaker

In a rare moment, Donald Trump managed to outshine Melania Trump style-wise at an event for military mothers in May 2025. Her blazer did not look like the right length for her, and the combination of three different fabrics and two different shades of white made the whole aesthetic seem a lot less luxe than it probably was. Meanwhile, though his suit jacket also wasn't quite right for his proportions either, Donald's blue suit and orange striped tie were at least a little more festive than his wife's boring ensemble.

Melania's skirt suit game just isn't as great as it used to be

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the signing ceremony for the TAKE IT DOWN Act in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 19, 2025 in Washington, DC (2025) Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After more than a decade at the political forefront, Melania Trump seems to be phoning it in and competing with Donald Trump in who can get the boxiest, most ill-fitting suit jackets, as seen in this May 2025 photo of the couple. One of her biggest fashion fails so far during her second White House era, Melania's jacket was way too long, while her skirt was either too long or too short.

Melania was a frumpy mess in this white embossed suit

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their son Barron board a U.S. Air Force aircraft en route to Dulles, Virginia on January 18, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida (2025) Michael M. Santiago & Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Melania Trump was spotted wearing this frumpy, textured white suit just days ahead of Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration. Both the jacket and trousers, which featured a raised pattern, did zero favors for Melania's figure and achieved the difficult feat of looking both baggy and uncomfortable to wear at the same time. It's obvious that Melania isn't enthusiastic about her return to politics, but this lifeless, poorly-styled ensemble looked more like a pajama set than a pantsuit.

Melania's outfit for Jimmy Carter's funeral service was as inappropriate as it was silly

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump arrive for the state funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, DC (2025) Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When Melania Trump attended Jimmy Carter's funeral service in Washington, D.C., in January 2025 alongside her husband Donald Trump, she opted for a belted black coat dress from Valentino for the ceremony. However, any somberness the outfit had to offer was unfortunately ruined by its collar, which looked comically huge next to Melania's head. It was not only inappropriate for the occasion due to its print, which showed two people kissing, but it also ended up looking silly due to its size.

Melania's leopard-print coat looked like it was wearing the first lady instead of the other way around

U.S. first lady Melania Trump (L) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio pose with International Women of Courage Award recipient Major Velena Iga of Papua New Ginnea during a ceremony in the Ben Franklin Room at the State Department's Harry S. Truman headquarters on April 1, 2025 in Washington, DC (2025) Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Leopard print is a loud pattern, so good or bad, any outfit featuring this design usually stands out. However, Melania Trump apparently decided that animal print wasn't enough and chose a look that also had an attention-grabbing silhouette for the International Women of Courage Award ceremony. Her coat came with heavily padded shoulders and was so voluminous that it seemed to overwhelm her. We might have liked the look more had it featured a column design rather than resembling a ball gown.

Melania missed the mark with this white Dior suit

U.S. first lady Melania Trump departs The Capitol at the conclusion of President Donald J. Trump's State of the Union Address on Capitol Hill January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC (2018) Pool/Getty Images

Melania Trump stepped out in one of her ill-fitting outfits from the first Donald Trump presidency when she attended her husband's State of the Union Address on Capitol Hill in January 2018. Her white Dior suit's trousers were way too short for the first lady's mile-long legs and were too loose-fitting compared to the jacket, which tapered at the waist even when unbuttoned. The resulting look was an unbalanced and unflattering mess that seemed out of place on such a formal occasion.

