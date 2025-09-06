8 Times Melania's Outfits Were More Ill-Fitting Than Trump's (& That Says A Lot)
Most people would likely choose a signature style based on how well a look fits them, but not Donald Trump. Aside from his iconic Cheeto-colored tan, the president has become known for wearing ill-fitting suits that look like he picked them up from some department store clearance rack. "Trump's tailoring is done in a way to conceal his weight," fashion commentator Derek Guy wrote in a 2024 post on X. His wife Melania Trump, on the other hand, is a different story.
Melania and ill-fitting are words that don't seem to belong in the same sentence. She might not be as active as her predecessors when it comes to making public appearances, but best believe that the first lady will dress up whenever she does step out. Melania has worn quite a few inappropriate outfits and looks that just plain missed the mark, but it's almost impossible to see her sporting clothes that don't fit her stunning figure and model proportions perfectly. However, there was an obvious shift in her fashion choices when Donald secured a second term in office. Melania appeared to have updated her wardrobe with ensembles that are much less flattering, and these ill-fitting looks seemed to communicate her disinterest in taking up first lady duties again and dressing up like the perfect trophy wife.
Melania's white skirt suit for Donald's military parade just added to the tragic atmosphere of the event
Donald Trump's military parade in June 2025 ended up being a disappointing, low-energy affair, and the Forever 21-esque outfit his wife Melania Trump donned for the event certainly did not help. The first lady sported a baggy white pinstripe skirt suit with a jacket that looked a bit too long for her, pairing the ensemble with gray pumps. Somehow, her clothing looked more ill-fitting compared to her husband's navy suit, which appeared to be not quite as oversized as usual.
Her jumpsuit seemed to give away Melania's real feelings about Donald's third run for the White House
Melania Trump wasn't around much during Donald Trump's third bid for the presidency. But if it wasn't obvious enough that she wasn't interested in returning to the campaign trail or the White House, she showed up at one of her husband's biggest fundraising events in 2024 in a frumpy mess of an outfit that we hope she's since ditched. Despite being designer, Melania's Valentino jumpsuit looked too baggy to be flattering and too long even for her 5-foot-11 frame.
Melania got upstaged by Donald at an event for mothers
In a rare moment, Donald Trump managed to outshine Melania Trump style-wise at an event for military mothers in May 2025. Her blazer did not look like the right length for her, and the combination of three different fabrics and two different shades of white made the whole aesthetic seem a lot less luxe than it probably was. Meanwhile, though his suit jacket also wasn't quite right for his proportions either, Donald's blue suit and orange striped tie were at least a little more festive than his wife's boring ensemble.
Melania's skirt suit game just isn't as great as it used to be
After more than a decade at the political forefront, Melania Trump seems to be phoning it in and competing with Donald Trump in who can get the boxiest, most ill-fitting suit jackets, as seen in this May 2025 photo of the couple. One of her biggest fashion fails so far during her second White House era, Melania's jacket was way too long, while her skirt was either too long or too short.
Melania was a frumpy mess in this white embossed suit
Melania Trump was spotted wearing this frumpy, textured white suit just days ahead of Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration. Both the jacket and trousers, which featured a raised pattern, did zero favors for Melania's figure and achieved the difficult feat of looking both baggy and uncomfortable to wear at the same time. It's obvious that Melania isn't enthusiastic about her return to politics, but this lifeless, poorly-styled ensemble looked more like a pajama set than a pantsuit.
Melania's outfit for Jimmy Carter's funeral service was as inappropriate as it was silly
When Melania Trump attended Jimmy Carter's funeral service in Washington, D.C., in January 2025 alongside her husband Donald Trump, she opted for a belted black coat dress from Valentino for the ceremony. However, any somberness the outfit had to offer was unfortunately ruined by its collar, which looked comically huge next to Melania's head. It was not only inappropriate for the occasion due to its print, which showed two people kissing, but it also ended up looking silly due to its size.
Melania's leopard-print coat looked like it was wearing the first lady instead of the other way around
Leopard print is a loud pattern, so good or bad, any outfit featuring this design usually stands out. However, Melania Trump apparently decided that animal print wasn't enough and chose a look that also had an attention-grabbing silhouette for the International Women of Courage Award ceremony. Her coat came with heavily padded shoulders and was so voluminous that it seemed to overwhelm her. We might have liked the look more had it featured a column design rather than resembling a ball gown.
Melania missed the mark with this white Dior suit
Melania Trump stepped out in one of her ill-fitting outfits from the first Donald Trump presidency when she attended her husband's State of the Union Address on Capitol Hill in January 2018. Her white Dior suit's trousers were way too short for the first lady's mile-long legs and were too loose-fitting compared to the jacket, which tapered at the waist even when unbuttoned. The resulting look was an unbalanced and unflattering mess that seemed out of place on such a formal occasion.