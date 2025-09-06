8 Times Melania's Outfits Were More Ill-Fitting Than Trump's (& That Says A Lot)

Most people would likely choose a signature style based on how well a look fits them, but not Donald Trump. Aside from his iconic Cheeto-colored tan, the president has become known for wearing ill-fitting suits that look like he picked them up from some department store clearance rack. "Trump's tailoring is done in a way to conceal his weight," fashion commentator Derek Guy wrote in a 2024 post on X. His wife Melania Trump, on the other hand, is a different story.

Melania and ill-fitting are words that don't seem to belong in the same sentence. She might not be as active as her predecessors when it comes to making public appearances, but best believe that the first lady will dress up whenever she does step out. Melania has worn quite a few inappropriate outfits and looks that just plain missed the mark, but it's almost impossible to see her sporting clothes that don't fit her stunning figure and model proportions perfectly. However, there was an obvious shift in her fashion choices when Donald secured a second term in office. Melania appeared to have updated her wardrobe with ensembles that are much less flattering, and these ill-fitting looks seemed to communicate her disinterest in taking up first lady duties again and dressing up like the perfect trophy wife.