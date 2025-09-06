Tragic Details About Elon Musk's Childhood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When we think of the tragedies tech billionaire Elon Musk has had to weather, his former friendship with Donald Trump immediately springs to mind. The two men went from BFFs to bitter enemies barely six months into Trump's second term, even after the Tesla CEO helped secure his win. Elon's apparent obsession with Trump came into focus after White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles revealed that the tech billionaire saw the president as a father figure. Elon's relationship with his own father is as rocky as they come; he grew up in a highly dysfunctional household, and to this day, has to deal with his family's issues.

Try as he might, Elon just can't escape his roots. Every now and then, his father, Errol Musk, will stir the pot, yielding another scandal for the SpaceX founder to contend with. Elon's childhood was no picnic, and in 2018, his father made headlines after it came to light that he'd married his ex-wife's daughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, who is a whopping 42 years his junior. The kicker? He also fathered a child with her and told the Daily Mail he could "barely remember" her mother, even though Errol was married to her for almost two decades. Elon, who grew up with Bezuidenhout, was reportedly appalled by the move.

When doing a deep-dive into Elon Musk's family, you can almost understand why he would consider the Trumps fine folks in comparison — and why he's dedicated his life to building an empire. The same year news of his father's relationship with his stepsister broke, Elon did an interview with the New York Times in which he admitted he was working 120-hour weeks and barely sleeping. The Tesla grind was tame compared to his childhood, however.