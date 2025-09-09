Trump's Strange Comment About Dating Marjorie Taylor Greene Was So Bizarre

There's a long list of politicians who can't stand Marjorie Taylor Greene, but Donald Trump isn't one of them — yet. In fact, there was ample speculation that Trump might choose Greene as his 2024 running mate. Of course, that honor was bestowed upon JD Vance instead. It might be a very good thing too, because the president has since proceeded to make some truly bizarre comments about what it might be like to date the controversial congresswoman. Trump was visiting the infamous Alligator Alcatraz facility in Florida, in July 2025, when he brought up Greene's love life, seemingly out of nowhere. Even weirder, the president was speaking to Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for Real America's Voice and Greene's longtime boyfriend, at the time.

Trump not only called Glenn "very lucky," but he also questioned how difficult she was as a partner. Considering Greene's shenanigans on the House floor, this was arguably a fair question. The former "Apprentice" host, who was accompanied by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, asked his colleagues, after introducing them to Glenn, "You think it's easy being with Marjorie?" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). DeSantis laughed awkwardly while Noem didn't respond. Glenn later took to X to clarify that Greene "is a joy to be with and I love her with all my heart."

Trump likely made the comment because he evoked her ire in June 2024 upon launching an air strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. Greene wasn't happy with him, and she wasn't afraid to say so publicly, penning a lengthy X post. Trump, of course, doesn't particularly enjoy it when people disagree with him. Greene did, however, make it clear that she still supported his administration regardless of her stance on the Iran bombing.