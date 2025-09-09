Trump's Strange Comment About Dating Marjorie Taylor Greene Was So Bizarre
There's a long list of politicians who can't stand Marjorie Taylor Greene, but Donald Trump isn't one of them — yet. In fact, there was ample speculation that Trump might choose Greene as his 2024 running mate. Of course, that honor was bestowed upon JD Vance instead. It might be a very good thing too, because the president has since proceeded to make some truly bizarre comments about what it might be like to date the controversial congresswoman. Trump was visiting the infamous Alligator Alcatraz facility in Florida, in July 2025, when he brought up Greene's love life, seemingly out of nowhere. Even weirder, the president was speaking to Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for Real America's Voice and Greene's longtime boyfriend, at the time.
Trump not only called Glenn "very lucky," but he also questioned how difficult she was as a partner. Considering Greene's shenanigans on the House floor, this was arguably a fair question. The former "Apprentice" host, who was accompanied by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, asked his colleagues, after introducing them to Glenn, "You think it's easy being with Marjorie?" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). DeSantis laughed awkwardly while Noem didn't respond. Glenn later took to X to clarify that Greene "is a joy to be with and I love her with all my heart."
Trump likely made the comment because he evoked her ire in June 2024 upon launching an air strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. Greene wasn't happy with him, and she wasn't afraid to say so publicly, penning a lengthy X post. Trump, of course, doesn't particularly enjoy it when people disagree with him. Greene did, however, make it clear that she still supported his administration regardless of her stance on the Iran bombing.
Greene isn't the only one who's been subjected to Trump's bizarre comments
Donald Trump's commentary on dating Marjorie Taylor Greene set tongues wagging, but it was soon overshadowed by the president's creepy praise for Karoline Leavitt. Trump doled out compliments to the White House press secretary during a Newsmax interview in August 2025, gushing, "She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," (via the Independent). It's likely that Leavitt, who has accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is on several occasions, received this praise, in part, for insisting during a press briefing that her boss is the perfect candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.
It's unclear how the women in Trump's inner circle feel about these kinds of comments. Greene didn't seem to mind the president talking about her romantic life in a professional setting. In fact, she retweeted her boyfriend's post featuring the video in question, adding a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts in the caption. She also took to X to reassure the public she still very much loves the president after criticizing his decision to bomb Iran.
"The press and some other nasty people would love to write lying headlines and create dirty rumors that there's a break between me and President Trump. WRONG. MTG [loves] DJT," the controversial congresswoman wrote. As for Leavitt? She hasn't publicly discussed what was inarguably a very inappropriate comment from her boss. Meanwhile, gossip that Trump and Leavitt are more than coworkers continues making the rounds, and the fact that Leavitt posts more photographs of the president on Instagram than she does of her own husband isn't exactly helping matters.