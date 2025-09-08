What Happened To Kate Gosselin After Jon And Kate Plus 8?

Kate Gosselin was making great money while she was on TLC, but when she was uncertain of her future with the network, she sought other opportunities for high earnings. In 2010, that included a stint on "Dancing with the Stars." "Any work that comes my way — and this job [on 'Dancing'] is most cost effective. If it could all go away because I was financially set and I could stay home and bake and cook from scratch, I'd like to do that. I'd so be there," Gosselin said on "Good Morning America."

Like many contestants on the show, Gosselin didn't have much of a dance background, but she said ahead of the competition that she wasn't afraid of working hard. Unfortunately, hard work only got the reality star so far. The judges were quite critical of her performances, and Gosselin only lasted five weeks on the series. "I knew it would be me ... I was sad that it was me ... but I was happy that it was me and it wasn't anyone else. I wanted to learn more, I wanted to do more. I knew it was my day yesterday," Gosselin said on "Good Morning America" upon her elimination, per ABC News. Gosselin also noted how unique the experience was for her children. Her twins and sextuplets watched her compete, but they apparently didn't like hearing what the judges had to say about Gosselin's dancing. The mother of eight was excited to be able to spend more time with her kids after being eliminated from the show.