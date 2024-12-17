Tragic Details About The Gosselin Family

For quite a few years, Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin were used to unlikely scenarios: After having twins, they not only had sextuplets, but got their own reality show. But before any of that happened, Jon and Kate struggled to conceive children. "I have polycystic ovarian syndrome, and that is a very common fertility issue," Kate told CBN. Polycystic ovarian syndrome, also known as PCOS, is a hormone disorder that affects women of child-bearing age, and one of the most common side effects is infertility. To combat that, Jon and Kate underwent fertility treatments, and they had their first set of multiples, Madelyn Gosselin and Cara Gosselin.

While Jon and Kate were very happy with their twin girls, they decided to try for one more child. "I wanted to know what it was like to have one baby. Knowing that we were doing fertility, obviously I couldn't be guaranteed that I would have one baby," Kate said. And she was absolutely right. While it's becoming less common for women to become pregnant with multiples through fertility treatments, at the time that Jon and Kate were trying to conceive children, families went in knowing that having multiples was a major possibility. After another round of fertility treatments, Kate became pregnant with sextuplets. "My entire life flashed before my eyes. I knew no matter the outcome, at that moment, whether I have all of them, lose all of them, or end up with some of them, my life would never be the same," she said of learning how many children had been conceived.

