Trump's Tall Tales About His Height Are Exposed Yet Again & It's Getting Embarrassing

By now, we can all tell that Donald Trump's height insecurity runs deep. Various documents over the years have claimed that the controversial president is either 6'2" or 6'3", but Trump has been caught lying about his height multiple times at this point. And, after his recent meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, there's basically no denying that Trump's shortcomings include being much shorter than he claims.

On September 3, Nawrocki joined Trump at the White House to discuss what the U.S. president called America's "tremendous relationship" with Poland, per Reuters. Yet, one photo captured the apparently not-so-tremendous relationship Trump has with his own height. And, we imagine he wishes all the pics snapped of him and Nawrocki showed the pair of presidents sitting down, rather than standing side-by-side. On their way to the Oval Office, a photograph of Trump and Nawrocki put the pair's height difference on display, and it yet again debunks Trump's claim of being 6'2" or 6'3". Online, Nawrocki is said to be 6'1", and he definitely doesn't look one or two inches shorter than Trump. In fact, he looks pretty clearly taller than him.