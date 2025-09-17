Michelle Pfeiffer's Hair Transformation Through The Years Is Hard To Ignore

With her big blue eyes and cheekbones that could cut glass, it's no wonder that Michelle Pfeiffer has the distinction of being the first person to be named World's Most Beautiful Woman by People. Pfeiffer is one of the few stars who has understood that sometimes less is more, and her hairstyles over the years have become iconic for their timelessness. The mom of two has subtly tweaked the length, color, and style of her hair over the years, but she seems to always return to her California girl roots with her sunny blond and windswept styles.

Pfeiffer got her start in beauty pageants before Hollywood gave her the opportunity to show the world that she was more than just another blond starlet with a pretty face. The complete evolution of Michelle Pfeiffer from beauty queen to screen queen proved there was more to the "Scarface" star than met the eye. Steve Kloves, who directed her Oscar nominated turn in "The Fabulous Baker Boys," spied her innate talent immediately. "There's the first impression, of her being so beautiful, but that wasn't an asset to me," he told Town & Country. "I realized how funny and smart she was, and that she was interested in the details of things. I came to see her in a completely different way, and I liked the idea of confounding expectations." Pfeiffer has continued to confound expectations throughout her career with the perfect combination of grace, beauty, and talent.