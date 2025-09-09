Trump's Frequent Visits From His Ex Wife Don't Do Anything To Help Melania Divorce Rumors
Donald Trump and Marla Maples' divorce doesn't seem as messy as we thought it was. In fact, Maples has still been maintaining contact with her ex-husband even so many years after their separation in 1997. So much so that she's been paying frequent visits to the Trump family's Mar-a-Lago Mansion. During the president's second term in office, Maples has been posing several photos of herself on social media hanging about the iconic estate like she never left. One post on her Instagram, for instance, showed that she and her daughter, Tiffany Trump, celebrated New Year's at the Palm Beach palace in 2025. On April of that same year, Maples posted another photo showing her and her family celebrating Easter there, as well.
Other examples show Mar-A-Lago as a place where Maples has even conducted business, and it's hard not to picture Melania Trump giving her predecessor the side-eye in each scenario. Cozy pics of Maples and Donald already raised questions about Melania's marriage troubles once before. So, The List spoke with marriage expert Kimberly Miller, chief divorce educator and founder of PartWise, to gauge if there might be anything more to Maples' enduring ties to Donald. "It's not unheard of for divorced exes to remain part of each other's social or family circles, especially when they share children or have overlapping social, business, or community ties," Miller said. But she also cautioned, "However, it can also present emotional complexities, especially when new partners or spouses are involved."
Donald might need to do this to help Melania feel more comfortable about his ex's visits
Kimberly Miller explained that Marla Maples' and Donald Trump's social standing made it even more likely for them to keep in close touch after divorce. "In high-profile or affluent circles, like those surrounding Mar-a-Lago, this can be even more common, as social events and networks tend to be tightly knit. For some ex-couples, a continued cordial or even friendly relationship is a sign of emotional maturity and mutual respect," Miller said. But, even if nothing is going on between Maples and "The Apprentice" host, her frequent visits could still make Melania Trump feel uncomfortable.
However, Donald has a lot of influence on how Melania and Maples feel about each other, according to Miller. She advised that it would be wise for Donald, or anyone else under similar circumstances, to simply talk to their spouse about the situation. "So, navigating the frequent presence of an ex can be challenging," Miller said. "It requires open communication, mutual understanding, and clearly defined boundaries. The key lies in ensuring the current relationship feels secure and prioritized. Every relationship is different, of course, but the goal should always be emotional transparency and respect for all parties involved." Perhaps Donald already talked to Melania about his friendship with Maples. But given all the signs that Donald's marriage with Melania might be on the rocks, it's also possible that it's a conversation neither cared to have.