Trump's Frequent Visits From His Ex Wife Don't Do Anything To Help Melania Divorce Rumors

Donald Trump and Marla Maples' divorce doesn't seem as messy as we thought it was. In fact, Maples has still been maintaining contact with her ex-husband even so many years after their separation in 1997. So much so that she's been paying frequent visits to the Trump family's Mar-a-Lago Mansion. During the president's second term in office, Maples has been posing several photos of herself on social media hanging about the iconic estate like she never left. One post on her Instagram, for instance, showed that she and her daughter, Tiffany Trump, celebrated New Year's at the Palm Beach palace in 2025. On April of that same year, Maples posted another photo showing her and her family celebrating Easter there, as well.

Other examples show Mar-A-Lago as a place where Maples has even conducted business, and it's hard not to picture Melania Trump giving her predecessor the side-eye in each scenario. Cozy pics of Maples and Donald already raised questions about Melania's marriage troubles once before. So, The List spoke with marriage expert Kimberly Miller, chief divorce educator and founder of PartWise, to gauge if there might be anything more to Maples' enduring ties to Donald. "It's not unheard of for divorced exes to remain part of each other's social or family circles, especially when they share children or have overlapping social, business, or community ties," Miller said. But she also cautioned, "However, it can also present emotional complexities, especially when new partners or spouses are involved."