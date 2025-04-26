Travis Kelce's Rumored History Of Cheating Is A Red Flag In His Taylor Swift Romance We Can't Ignore

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's pairing seemed like a touchdown when they started dating in 2023. Their romance created a new obsession throughout the Swiftie community and the general public, ushering in a tidal wave of new fans for both the Chiefs and the NFL as a whole and a surge in Kelce's jersey sales. The football star has since slyly confirmed he has big plans for his future with the "You Belong with Me" artist, and their often-rumored engagement intentions show fans have big hopes for them to last. Despite the wholesome publicity the couple gets, their relationship hasn't been without some bad vibes surrounding them. Kelce's dating record especially offers a bad omen for his current relationship and could very well jeopardize it if Swift gets second thoughts or if rumored history ever repeats itself.

Fans as in tune with Kelce's love life as they are his football career may recall he dated sports reporter Kayla Nicole intermittently from 2017 to 2022. Though it may have slipped some spectators' minds that Kelce reportedly cheated on his girlfriend since the rumors first spread in 2020, Nicole vaguely reminded the public of it on the April 18, 2025 edition of her podcast "The Pre-Game."

"But in my experience, I don't have very many successful, monogamous relationships without any element of cheating," she said, and although she didn't mention Kelce by name, it's believed he's one of the exes Nicole is referring to. Nicole also said being cheated on caused her to feel anxious and heartbroken. The notion of Nicole's feelings and Kelce's rumored actions makes us wonder if they could influence Swift's eventual outlook on Kelce as both a person and a lover.