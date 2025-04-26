Travis Kelce's Rumored History Of Cheating Is A Red Flag In His Taylor Swift Romance We Can't Ignore
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's pairing seemed like a touchdown when they started dating in 2023. Their romance created a new obsession throughout the Swiftie community and the general public, ushering in a tidal wave of new fans for both the Chiefs and the NFL as a whole and a surge in Kelce's jersey sales. The football star has since slyly confirmed he has big plans for his future with the "You Belong with Me" artist, and their often-rumored engagement intentions show fans have big hopes for them to last. Despite the wholesome publicity the couple gets, their relationship hasn't been without some bad vibes surrounding them. Kelce's dating record especially offers a bad omen for his current relationship and could very well jeopardize it if Swift gets second thoughts or if rumored history ever repeats itself.
Fans as in tune with Kelce's love life as they are his football career may recall he dated sports reporter Kayla Nicole intermittently from 2017 to 2022. Though it may have slipped some spectators' minds that Kelce reportedly cheated on his girlfriend since the rumors first spread in 2020, Nicole vaguely reminded the public of it on the April 18, 2025 edition of her podcast "The Pre-Game."
"But in my experience, I don't have very many successful, monogamous relationships without any element of cheating," she said, and although she didn't mention Kelce by name, it's believed he's one of the exes Nicole is referring to. Nicole also said being cheated on caused her to feel anxious and heartbroken. The notion of Nicole's feelings and Kelce's rumored actions makes us wonder if they could influence Swift's eventual outlook on Kelce as both a person and a lover.
Kelce and Swift's relationship dynamic is murky
Another ex of Travis Kelce's also previously claimed he was less than loyal during their relationship. Kelce's whirlwind romance with Maya Benberry started because of a TV dating show, and after rumors of his relationship with Taylor Swift went public in September 2023, Benberry shared some eyebrow-raising statements about Kelce with the Daily Mail. "Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater," she said, after advising Swift to look out for herself.
Kelce and Swift's courtship won over countless fans for its high-profile nature and for how it united two stars from very different worlds. This didn't erase the notion of Kelce's rumored unfaithful past from some spectators' minds, and they subsequently expressed doubt for their future. "I know for a fact Travis is cheating on Taylor right now," one X user claimed in March 2025, replying to a post about Kelce spending time in Las Vegas.
Doubters may feel more validated hearing about their reportedly far-from-perfect dynamic and the endless influx of rumors concerning their relationship's integrity and the couple's true motives for being together. Knowing their relationship could be on the rocks, there's also no telling what will become of Kelce and Swift over time. We can at least predict that, if their romance goes south, the latter will most likely channel her heartbreak into another hit song. Kelce, on the other hand, will have to take out his emotions on the football field.