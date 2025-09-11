Before & After Photos Of Megyn Kelly Aren't Doing Anything To Stop Nose Job Rumors
Has Megyn Kelly had plastic surgery? It's a question many people have asked, and the answer may be right under our noses — or should we say, her nose? Kelly has been outspoken about her feelings on certain cosmetic procedures; she's not a fan. On a March 2025 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," she told her audience, "It is okay to have lines on your face," adding, "I'm big on Botox. ... I am very anti-filler," per Instagram. Yet, Kelly's plastic surgery rants have surely had women in Donald Trump's orbit rolling their eyes, considering the fact that she certainly seems to have had more than Botox done over the years. Comparing older photos of Kelly to how she looks these days seems to reveal that she has undergone a much more invasive procedure than fillers. She definitely looks like she has had a rhinoplasty.
Kelly has been in the public eye for decades; she first joined Fox News back in 2004. And, since then, her face has changed quite a bit in ways that look like more than just normal aging. Specifically, Kelly used to have a crooked-looking nose, and these days, it is pretty different. Professionals have claimed it, too. Plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich told The U.S. Sun, "Megyn unequivocally and 100% has had a rhinoplasty."
If you're nosy about Megyn Kelly's nose, these before-and-after pics are incriminating
You don't need to be a cosmetic procedure expert to see the major change in Megyn Kelly's nose. Between a photo snapped at a 2009 movie premiere and the TIME100 Gala in 2025, Kelly has changed a lot. It's also worth noting that Dr. Richard Westreich doesn't think the alleged work is particularly good. "Megyn has crooked nostrils, and they are all wonky," he told The U.S. Sun. He also noted that Kelly appears to have had skin resurfacing done in addition to the Botox she mentioned. Dr. Westreich doesn't see much evidence of Kelly contradicting her negative take on fillers by going under the needle.
While it's easy enough to see the differences in Kelly's face in a side-by-side photo, she has never appeared one day with a new-looking face like some celebs do. Interestingly, though, Kelly is totally unrecognizable in throwback pics from her high school years, showing that she's been revamping her look for some time. Despite the fact seems to have gone under the knife, she doesn't shy away from angering stars by bringing up their apparent plastic surgery with a judgmental bent. Dr. Westreich calls this "a clear example of someone in a glass house throwing stones."