Before & After Photos Of Megyn Kelly Aren't Doing Anything To Stop Nose Job Rumors

Has Megyn Kelly had plastic surgery? It's a question many people have asked, and the answer may be right under our noses — or should we say, her nose? Kelly has been outspoken about her feelings on certain cosmetic procedures; she's not a fan. On a March 2025 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," she told her audience, "It is okay to have lines on your face," adding, "I'm big on Botox. ... I am very anti-filler," per Instagram. Yet, Kelly's plastic surgery rants have surely had women in Donald Trump's orbit rolling their eyes, considering the fact that she certainly seems to have had more than Botox done over the years. Comparing older photos of Kelly to how she looks these days seems to reveal that she has undergone a much more invasive procedure than fillers. She definitely looks like she has had a rhinoplasty.

Kelly has been in the public eye for decades; she first joined Fox News back in 2004. And, since then, her face has changed quite a bit in ways that look like more than just normal aging. Specifically, Kelly used to have a crooked-looking nose, and these days, it is pretty different. Professionals have claimed it, too. Plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich told The U.S. Sun, "Megyn unequivocally and 100% has had a rhinoplasty."