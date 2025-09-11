It's Clear How Karoline Leavitt's Realtor Husband Nicholas Riccio Makes So Much Money

We know Nicholas Riccio's rags-to-riches story. If you are not clued into White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's husband and the harrowing details of Riccio's climb to success, here's the rundown. Riccio's a young New Hampshire native, who lived on the streets as an early adult, bought a delapitated house on M street in the Granite State's Hampton Beach and turned it into a luxury property, and eventually, a multi-million-dollar real estate business. Riccio found love, married Leavitt, started a family, and they now lead a wildly lavish life. And although Riccio hasn't expanded much outside the Hampton Beach area — aside from one property in West Virginia, according to Realtor.com — he has maintained an estimated net worth of $6 million. How? Just take a look at his business.

The real estate entrepreneur's lucrative company, Riccio Enterprises LLC, owns a host of stunning vacation rentals, which are promoted on nauticalbeachproperties.com. Per some of the rental postings, it will cost you a pretty penny to stay in one of his properties. For example, a one-night stay in the "Deluxe King" room of the Nautical Motel is $149 for September 2025. Once you enter the home territory, the prices skyrocket. The one-bedroom apartment unit at 14 M Street is upwards of $259 per night. The four-bedroom house at 16 M Street can be anywhere between $469 and $619 a night, according to the availability calendar. Riccio's exorbitant prices give us an understanding of his wealth, and combined with Leavitt's well-heeled career in the White House, it seems like those two have nothing to worry about.