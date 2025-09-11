It's Clear How Karoline Leavitt's Realtor Husband Nicholas Riccio Makes So Much Money
We know Nicholas Riccio's rags-to-riches story. If you are not clued into White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's husband and the harrowing details of Riccio's climb to success, here's the rundown. Riccio's a young New Hampshire native, who lived on the streets as an early adult, bought a delapitated house on M street in the Granite State's Hampton Beach and turned it into a luxury property, and eventually, a multi-million-dollar real estate business. Riccio found love, married Leavitt, started a family, and they now lead a wildly lavish life. And although Riccio hasn't expanded much outside the Hampton Beach area — aside from one property in West Virginia, according to Realtor.com — he has maintained an estimated net worth of $6 million. How? Just take a look at his business.
The real estate entrepreneur's lucrative company, Riccio Enterprises LLC, owns a host of stunning vacation rentals, which are promoted on nauticalbeachproperties.com. Per some of the rental postings, it will cost you a pretty penny to stay in one of his properties. For example, a one-night stay in the "Deluxe King" room of the Nautical Motel is $149 for September 2025. Once you enter the home territory, the prices skyrocket. The one-bedroom apartment unit at 14 M Street is upwards of $259 per night. The four-bedroom house at 16 M Street can be anywhere between $469 and $619 a night, according to the availability calendar. Riccio's exorbitant prices give us an understanding of his wealth, and combined with Leavitt's well-heeled career in the White House, it seems like those two have nothing to worry about.
Nicholas Riccio has an idea of how he wants to spend his money
Nicholas Riccio has amassed quite a fortune over the years, which leaves us to wonder what he does with it all. Based on what he has publicly disclosed over the years, it's not luxury cars and extravagant vacations for which he yearns; Riccio wants to be the next George Steinbrenner. His passion for sports inspired a dream to pursue ownership of a baseball team. "My work in real estate has helped facilitate my dream of owning a professional sports team," Riccio told the Sunday Herald in 2005. "And that will happen one day in the near future."
Though it doesn't seem like he has accomplished that dream, as of this writing, it was once the center of Riccio's connection to politics, a field that his wife, Karoline Leavitt, now dominates. Sports were a perfect topic of conversation when Riccio met former President George W. Bush in 2005. According to the Herald, Riccio and Bush chatted about their mutual passion for baseball — Bush once had part ownership of the Texas Rangers. Has Riccio's priorities changed since becoming a husband and father? Maybe. But Leavitt could certainly rock a baseball cap if her husband ever goes through with his plans.