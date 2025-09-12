No Cakey Makeup? Tomi Lahren Is Unrecognizable In Rare Bare-Faced Moment
Tomi Lahren's glamorous transformation isn't solely due to makeup. Sure, the South Dakota native has benefited from getting a few cosmetic brush-ups. But when seeing what Lahren looks like makeup-free, it's quite clear that she doesn't need it to look stunning. Case in point; Lahren posted a picture of herself on Instagram almost completely bare-faced, and going all-natural didn't compromise her glamor at all. However, the only issue with going as natural as she did is that she didn't look like herself. Lahren's face wasn't as full without the cakey foundation fluffing it up. However, she was able to showcase the strong jawline and cheekbones that normally hid behind the commentator's signature makeup.
The picture also might've shown how much Lahren contoured her nose with her beauty routine. While bare-faced, her nose was more defined and unique. But at the same time, it still looked well-balanced with the rest of her facial features. Even the hair made it harder to identify the University of Nevada – Las Vegas graduate in the pic. While she also typically wears her blonde hair long, her 'do wasn't nearly as professionally styled in her selfie as it is when she's on the job. Seeing her golden locks so relaxed made them look like someone else's mane completely. Still, it's worth noting that Lahren might not have totally ditched all of her makeup for the selfie.
The makeup that Tomi Lahren seemingly just can't live without
While unrecognizable, there was one feature about her face that gave away that the real Tomi Lahren was in the picture. Although she did her best to keep things casual, Lahren's overdrawn eyebrows still made their presence known. They're as thick and dark as they are whenever she's in a more professional environment, which is reason enough to believe that they're probably the least natural part of her face. In old photos she took when she was younger, it's clear that her eyebrows are much thinner. In a 2019 post she'd made over on her Instagram profile, she admitted that her eyebrows stayed the same as she'd gotten older. "Alright I'll play. P.S. yes I barely had eyebrows and I still barely have eyebrows," she wrote.
Of course, since drawing in her eyebrows was part of her makeup routine, many probably wouldn't have been able to tell just how light they were. With that in mind, it's fair to say there's a strong possibility that her brows were cosmetically upgraded for her Instagram selfie as well. If so, perhaps only the throwback pics of Lahren before her Fox fame might show what she truly looked like without makeup.