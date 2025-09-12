No Cakey Makeup? Tomi Lahren Is Unrecognizable In Rare Bare-Faced Moment

Tomi Lahren's glamorous transformation isn't solely due to makeup. Sure, the South Dakota native has benefited from getting a few cosmetic brush-ups. But when seeing what Lahren looks like makeup-free, it's quite clear that she doesn't need it to look stunning. Case in point; Lahren posted a picture of herself on Instagram almost completely bare-faced, and going all-natural didn't compromise her glamor at all. However, the only issue with going as natural as she did is that she didn't look like herself. Lahren's face wasn't as full without the cakey foundation fluffing it up. However, she was able to showcase the strong jawline and cheekbones that normally hid behind the commentator's signature makeup.

The picture also might've shown how much Lahren contoured her nose with her beauty routine. While bare-faced, her nose was more defined and unique. But at the same time, it still looked well-balanced with the rest of her facial features. Even the hair made it harder to identify the University of Nevada – Las Vegas graduate in the pic. While she also typically wears her blonde hair long, her 'do wasn't nearly as professionally styled in her selfie as it is when she's on the job. Seeing her golden locks so relaxed made them look like someone else's mane completely. Still, it's worth noting that Lahren might not have totally ditched all of her makeup for the selfie.