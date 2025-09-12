First ladies hold a unique position in the American political landscape. They aren't looked to for specific opinions on policy or guidance during times of crisis, but they do have influence on culture. And when first ladies aren't given the proper platform to share what's on their mind, they use another powerful tool at their disposal: fashion.

Fashion has often been top of mind for first ladies. Many first ladies have been featured in Vogue. The dresses they wear to inaugural balls end up displayed in perpetuity at one of the most famous museums in the country. Some first ladies are remembered for the most scandalous outfits they've ever worn. There are even bizarre fashion rules that first ladies have to follow. Oftentimes, first ladies are reported on for what they wear more than what they have to say, so they communicate through their wardrobe — something they've been doing for decades. Here are 19 first lady outfits that meant more than you realized.