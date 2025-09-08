The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 US Open
The 2025 US Open has come to a close. For a few weeks in August and September, tennis fans flocked to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York to watch their favorite players live out their "Mario Tennis" dreams IRL.
Numerous celebs also attended the tournament, and while none of them mastered the sassiness Princess Charlotte of Wales brought to Wimbledon back in July, many still pulled out all the stops in the name of fashion. However, some may have gone a bit too far in their quest for sporting the ultimate tennis wardrobe. (The exact same thing happened to some of the worst-dressed guests at Wimbledon 2025.)
It's interesting that the moment a major tennis tournament happens, everyone suddenly becomes the biggest tennis fan alive — which would explain some of these questionable fashion choices. From looking like they're attending a totally different event, to wearing the most boring items in a wardrobe, these celebs didn't exactly dress to impress.
Kaley Cuoco looked like a prep school nightmare in grandma's clothes
Lots to unpack here. Kaley Cuoco attended Day 13 of the tournament with partner Tom Pelphrey, who, thankfully, did not match "The Big Bang Theory" star's style. She honestly looked like she just came from the set of a Netflix boarding school drama and didn't have time to change outfits. While the 'fit looked like something a prep school teenager would have to wear, the long skirt, socks, and dress shoes screamed grandmacore. Look out, Karoline Leavitt, Cuoco is coming into your lane.
Laverne Cox seemed like she showed up for the wrong event
Laverne Cox may need to go back to high school English and relearn what "setting" means, because the outfit she wore to the US Open did not fit the time and place. The "Orange Is the New Black" star's black dress and heels combo was fabulous, but it looked like she was attending a cabaret event later that day, or was going to hit up a goth club — not settling in to watch tennis. Additionally, Cox must own a time machine, because her mesh gloves totally look like something Hot Topic sold circa 2008.
Anna Kendrick's outfit wins the award for Most Dull
For someone as pretty and memorable as Anna Kendrick, the outfit she chose to rock at the US Open was anything but. She wore a beige-colored dress with spaghetti straps that would send a middle school teacher into a coma. It gave literally nothing. Nothing at all. The dull outfit was partly saved by the Oscar nominee's cute, brown sunglasses, but the sunnies alone couldn't carry the whole ensemble. If her goal was to stand out as little as possible, which would be understandable as a celebrity at a sporting event, then mission accomplished.
B.J. Novak looked like everyone's awkward dad
B.J. Novak wore a green-gray coat to the US Open that completely eradicated his shape. Besides the fact that the weather wasn't chilly, the outfit seemed like someone who was going to make fall weather happen, no matter what. The New Balance sneakers seemed like something a dad would wear out, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but the footwear just doesn't work with the weird coat. Clearly, "The Office" star dressed more for comfort, not style, likely taking into account how he'd be spending the better part of his day sitting in the stands.
Saweetie's socks and shoes ruined her outfit
Saweetie showed up to Day 14 of the US Open looking like a green tennis ball in a neon jersey and white miniskirt, which actually worked for her. However, her entire ensemble fell flat because of her footwear. The rapper wore a pair of black high heels with frilly white socks straight from a '90s Sunday school classroom. The shoes clashed with the rest of her outfit and didn't work for a tennis setting. The US Open is classy enough; Saweetie didn't need to try and class it up even more with fancy-schmancy socks.
Mustard dressed like he had the US Open at 6 but a rodeo at 7
Rapper Mustard was photographed on two different days at the US Open and his looks flopped both times. The first involved a baggy pair of pants with a bizarre pattern on it that looked like it was ripped from grandma's couch. (Pam Bondi can relate to Mustard's struggle.) The second appeared like the "Ballin'" singer had just finished attending his first Texas rodeo and wanted to look the part. He wore a sweater with rawhide-patterned sleeves that was party on top, business on bottom.