The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 US Open

The 2025 US Open has come to a close. For a few weeks in August and September, tennis fans flocked to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York to watch their favorite players live out their "Mario Tennis" dreams IRL.

Numerous celebs also attended the tournament, and while none of them mastered the sassiness Princess Charlotte of Wales brought to Wimbledon back in July, many still pulled out all the stops in the name of fashion. However, some may have gone a bit too far in their quest for sporting the ultimate tennis wardrobe. (The exact same thing happened to some of the worst-dressed guests at Wimbledon 2025.)

It's interesting that the moment a major tennis tournament happens, everyone suddenly becomes the biggest tennis fan alive — which would explain some of these questionable fashion choices. From looking like they're attending a totally different event, to wearing the most boring items in a wardrobe, these celebs didn't exactly dress to impress.