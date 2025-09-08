Lauren Boebert's Killer Legs Are A Fashion Fumble In College Football Look That Doesn't Make The Grade

Lauren Boebert tends to choose an inappropriate outfit no matter what she's attending. And, apparently, a sporting event is no exception. On September 6, 2025, the controversial Colorado congresswoman rooted on Colorado State University as they played college football against Northern Colorado. But, her outfit looked more like she was planning on going to a college party than a college football game. Boebert was tagged in an Instagram Story, which showed her and a friend happily posing with the University of Colorado's mascot, CAM the Ram.

And yet, the politician's skintight ensemble and far-from-sports-friendly footwear stole much of the attention from him. Boebert did embrace traditional sports fan fashion with her baseball cap and jersey, at the very least. And yet, she chose to layer said jersey over a cheap mini dress that would have even rumored beau Kid Rock embarrassed to be seen with Boebert. Suffice it to say, she totally Boebert-ified her cheerleading ensemble, and most people would shudder at the thought of wearing this outfit simply to sit on some bleachers and eat cheese fries.