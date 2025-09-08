Lauren Boebert's Killer Legs Are A Fashion Fumble In College Football Look That Doesn't Make The Grade
Lauren Boebert tends to choose an inappropriate outfit no matter what she's attending. And, apparently, a sporting event is no exception. On September 6, 2025, the controversial Colorado congresswoman rooted on Colorado State University as they played college football against Northern Colorado. But, her outfit looked more like she was planning on going to a college party than a college football game. Boebert was tagged in an Instagram Story, which showed her and a friend happily posing with the University of Colorado's mascot, CAM the Ram.
And yet, the politician's skintight ensemble and far-from-sports-friendly footwear stole much of the attention from him. Boebert did embrace traditional sports fan fashion with her baseball cap and jersey, at the very least. And yet, she chose to layer said jersey over a cheap mini dress that would have even rumored beau Kid Rock embarrassed to be seen with Boebert. Suffice it to say, she totally Boebert-ified her cheerleading ensemble, and most people would shudder at the thought of wearing this outfit simply to sit on some bleachers and eat cheese fries.
It's not surprising that Boebert wore a party girl look to a football game
Lauren Boebert celebrated Colorado State University by wearing one of the school's signature colors, Aggie Orange. She also went glasses-free, and Boebert's killer legs stunned between her super short hemline and her sky high heels. Still, both the controversial congresswoman's friend and CAM the Ram himself were dressed much more appropriately for the occasion in pants, jerseys, and sensible shoes.
Boebert has worn enough leggy office looks that were HR dress code violations waiting to happen that we can't be entirely shocked to see her in a skimpy 'fit during a weekend outing. Still, sometimes, less is more, and dressing in comfy, more casual attire can often look better when it fits the event. We hope Boebert takes this into consideration when she's looking at her closet before the next CSU game, but we have a strong feeling she'll be wearing yet another body-hugging, leg-baring look, instead.