Lauren Boebert's Killer Legs Stunned In Glasses-Free Pic

Liberal detractors and casual haters alike can identify several reasons to target controversial Colorado congressperson Lauren Boebert. Even without knowing much about her political views, some people might immediately take notice of and poke fun at her severely inappropriate clothing and the outdated outfits we've caught her wearing. Representative Boebert's seemingly endless makeup fails are also hard to look away from, and are just as easy to tease. Her several messy controversies have tossed up even more fodder for her critics to take swings at. Despite her many PR and fashion flops, Boebert deserves credit where credit is due, and we couldn't help but be impressed by her great gams.

Boebert took to Florida and stepped out into the tropical sun to soak in her friend Matt Gaetz's 2024 re-election alongside his wife, Ginger Gaetz. "So happy to celebrate victory in FL-01 with my girl, @GingerLGaetz," she wrote in an August 20, 2024 X post. Boebert further expressed her joy for the Gaetz win by letting her toned, tan legs come out to play from her white and blue-striped shirt dress. She also impressed us with her glasses-free look, which brought out portions of her eyes and cheekbones which they otherwise cover. Though Boebert will probably continue to make several fashion and cosmetic mistakes throughout her political career, examples like her beach pic hint she can sometimes pull off stylish looks, especially when she highlights her stunning features.