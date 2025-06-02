Lauren Boebert's Cheap Mini Dress Will Have Even Kid Rock Embarrassed To Be Seen With Her

At this point, anyone who knows her knows that Lauren Boebert's big fashion fails are anything but infrequent. The congresswoman often leaves us scratching our heads when we see what ensemble she's decided to rock for a day on the job. She frequently sports outfits that are inappropriate for her particular profession, and lately, she often shows up to work looking like she just rolled out of bed. As far as her most recent ensemble is concerned, though, we're mostly wondering if she actually snagged this dress off of the Charlotte Russe sale rack back in 2015, because that's sure what it looks like.

Boebert recently took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her posing with fellow Congressman Andy Biggs. Biggs is hoping to take over as the governor of Arizona, and Boebert made it clear that she's backing her fellow Republican in his upcoming election. In the photo, Biggs himself had quite a bizarre ensemble. He wore a mismatched suit with what appears to be black pants and a blue jacket, which he styled with an American flag tie and some over-the-top American flag Crocs. Luckily for Boebert, Biggs made it very difficult to steal the spotlight from his silly ensemble, yet her Shein-looking minidress managed to get pretty close.