Lauren Boebert's Cheap Mini Dress Will Have Even Kid Rock Embarrassed To Be Seen With Her
At this point, anyone who knows her knows that Lauren Boebert's big fashion fails are anything but infrequent. The congresswoman often leaves us scratching our heads when we see what ensemble she's decided to rock for a day on the job. She frequently sports outfits that are inappropriate for her particular profession, and lately, she often shows up to work looking like she just rolled out of bed. As far as her most recent ensemble is concerned, though, we're mostly wondering if she actually snagged this dress off of the Charlotte Russe sale rack back in 2015, because that's sure what it looks like.
Boebert recently took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her posing with fellow Congressman Andy Biggs. Biggs is hoping to take over as the governor of Arizona, and Boebert made it clear that she's backing her fellow Republican in his upcoming election. In the photo, Biggs himself had quite a bizarre ensemble. He wore a mismatched suit with what appears to be black pants and a blue jacket, which he styled with an American flag tie and some over-the-top American flag Crocs. Luckily for Boebert, Biggs made it very difficult to steal the spotlight from his silly ensemble, yet her Shein-looking minidress managed to get pretty close.
Lauren Boebert's more covered-up look still doesn't work
Just weeks after Lauren Boebert seemingly confirmed the Kid Rock romance rumors, she posed for a photo in a particularly loud-looking mini dress. The navy, pink, and white print was so busy that it overwhelmed her small frame. And, while its slightly more covered-up nature seemed to be an attempt to look more elevated and less ready for a night out than some of her usual looks, it still fell flat.
Plenty of Boebert's outfits look like they belong backstage with Kid Rock instead of Congress, yet this ensemble managed to land somewhere in between. While we don't think it worked for a work day, we don't think her rumored beau Kid Rock would be a big fan of this one, either. Ultimately, Boebert needs to go a bit more professional with her wardrobe to really look the part for her role. For her nights out, she'll need to at least add a cowboy hat if the gossip about her love life is true.