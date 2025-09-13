Usha Vance's Seemingly At Ease Moments With JD Since He Became VP (They're Rare)
Politicians aren't the only ones under glaring public spotlight, their family members have no choice but to stand in it, too. Since JD Vance became vice president, his wife, Usha Vance, has found herself navigating life as the second lady. Despite her accomplished career as an attorney, she's expected to play the role of the perfect political spouse — smiling on cue, making constant small talk, projecting family unity even on the bad days, and it's also about accepting that what once were private family outings are now carefully monitored by Secret Service.
And while there are bad days in which Usha is reported to have snapped at her husband in public, there are also moments in which Usha is seemingly at ease with JD by her side since he became VP. These instances stand out because so many people believe the couple's marriage may not last through the strain one's political career can have on a relationship. The shared laughs, the relaxed body language, and the quiet gestures between them offer a glimpse of a partnership that feels authentic rather than staged. These rare moments carry more weight than any staged photo and should be a reminder to the public that there's so much more to their partnership than just their respective titles as vice president and second lady.
When the Vances genuinely looked happy to have a meal with soldiers
In March 2025, JD and Usha Vance stopped by Pituffik Space Base in Greenland to spend some time with U.S. soldiers based there. The two made time to sit down and share a meal with soldiers, and it was another moment that showed even in the spotlight, the couple can appear genuinely present and happy. Despite being there in their official roles as vice president and second lady, the couple didn't seem to be treating the moment as a formal obligation whatsoever. While JD leaned in attentively, listening to the solders speak and engaging with genuine interest, Usha seemed to mirror his focus, smiling warmly with a water bottle in hand.
Some may not think much of the photo, and some may even assume they were just there fulfilling their obligations. But we're here to tell you, body language doesn't lie. Theirs conveyed enjoyment and connection. Also, Usha, once again, looked very much at ease while next to her husband. Even amid the formalities of a military base visit and being under constant scrutiny of public life, the Vances appeared genuinely present and happy in each other's company in this moment. It's another rare instance in which we see normalcy and warmth in a life full of meeting others' expectations.
When JD and Usha Vance were in their own world before mass
Despite what many people believe about JD and Usha Vance's marriage and all of JD's outlandish antics, there's one thing that's crystal clear about him and it's his genuine love and gratitude for his wife. On one occasion, in a viral clip of a past interview with ABC News, JD said: "[Usha] is beautiful, she's smart, what kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man and a very lucky man." He went on and acknowledged that his position put him under scrutiny, but also made one thing clear: "Don't attack my wife. She's out of your league."
Which explains why Usha always seems comfortable, happy, and safe around him when there aren't a million cameras in their faces. In April 2025, the couple and their children attended Good Friday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. While their children kept themselves occupied, Usha had her arms wrapped around JD's while he was whispering something into her ear that seemingly made her put on a big smile. And in the pool of many serious faces, the two looked as if they were in their own world—leaning into one another and fully absorbed in their private moment.
When the Vances looked like they were on a normal family vacation
In April 2025, JD Vance brought the whole family along for his official four-day trip to India as vice president. On this trip, the vice president and his wife took their three kids to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. While the visit to the wondrous monument was part of official agenda, the photos snapped of them suggest it felt much more like a fun and relaxed family vacation. They looked like any normal family on a trip together making memories. Although it's a side profile picture, Usha and JD are both smiling, clearly enjoying the moment alongside their children. Usha looked so much at ease with all of her family by her side.
It's clear Usha herself must have felt the same way, as she shared her favorite moments from the family trip on Instgram—which is quite rare for the second lady. In the post, she wrote, "It was a great joy to visit India with my family and to experience this part of our heritage through their eyes. Thank you for the warm welcome, and looking forward to our next trip to this vibrant country!" Her words along with the candid photos highlight just how present and happy she seemed throughout the visit.
Whenever in Italy, it seems to be just the two of them
JD and Usha Vance returned to Vatican City in May 2025 to attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass. Italy just might be their happy and safe place. Whenever the two are there, the couple looks relaxed and genuinely happy together. Seated among the congregation in preparation for the mass, the two showed another rare glimpse into their private connection. The two were photographed from afar leaning into one another as Usha whispered something into JD's ear. His response? He showed a genuine, relaxed smile, which conveyed amusement and affection for what his wife had to say. Their actions showed that, despite the grandeur of the event and their positions, in that exact moment, they were just a regular couple enjoying quality private time together.
In another rare moment in which Usha didn't seem too concerned about cameras, photo ops, and her role as second lady, she was just present in the moment with her husband. Again, her body language says it all — she's leaning towards him, whispering private conversations, and sharing laughs. All which are strong indicators of comfort and intimacy. And these indicators of her love and affection for him and their bond shouldn't come too much as a surprise, according to their former Yale classmates, who described their relationship as a strong partnership.
When Usha and JD enjoyed a normal date and watched a soccer match together
In June 2025, JD Vance and wife Usha attended a FIFA World Cup group F match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan HD FC at TQL Stadium in Cincinnatti, Ohio, which is where they resided and lived a lavish life before moving into the vice presidential residence. And honestly? It was only a few hours and some photos, but they looked like a normal couple just enjoying the game and one another's company. It was far from a vice president and his wife, rather just two people sharing a bonding moment together. According to Science of People, body language says a lot about how women feel, and they often reveal much more than words ever could. Actions like leaning in, making eye contact, and casually touching a partner signal affection, comfort, and connection.
In the Vance's case, Usha looked completely relaxed and she's leaned in towards JD as she had her hand resting around his neck. It showed a level of ease and intimacy, which was a rare moment for the politically high-profile couple. While JD looked to have been hyper-focused on the game, he also looked just as relaxed as her, which signals Usha's touches were welcome and natural to him. These intimate interactions at a soccer match reflected a private connection that felt much more authentic in comparison to their public-facing personas typically associated with the couple.