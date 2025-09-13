Usha Vance's Seemingly At Ease Moments With JD Since He Became VP (They're Rare)

Politicians aren't the only ones under glaring public spotlight, their family members have no choice but to stand in it, too. Since JD Vance became vice president, his wife, Usha Vance, has found herself navigating life as the second lady. Despite her accomplished career as an attorney, she's expected to play the role of the perfect political spouse — smiling on cue, making constant small talk, projecting family unity even on the bad days, and it's also about accepting that what once were private family outings are now carefully monitored by Secret Service.

And while there are bad days in which Usha is reported to have snapped at her husband in public, there are also moments in which Usha is seemingly at ease with JD by her side since he became VP. These instances stand out because so many people believe the couple's marriage may not last through the strain one's political career can have on a relationship. The shared laughs, the relaxed body language, and the quiet gestures between them offer a glimpse of a partnership that feels authentic rather than staged. These rare moments carry more weight than any staged photo and should be a reminder to the public that there's so much more to their partnership than just their respective titles as vice president and second lady.