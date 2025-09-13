Kate Middleton's Tacky Polka Dot Dress Is A Fashion Fail We'll Never Forget

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is the epitome of class. She's the quintessential royal who leads by grace and honor, and it's clear William, Prince of Wales, found someone to love who shares many traits with his late mother, Princess Diana. While all that's well and good, Kate Middleton has had some fashion moments that live rent free in people's heads — and not in a good way. One outfit from September 2016 particularly stands out.

For the Heads Together mental health campaign, William and Kate visited the Stewards Academy school. Kate was photographed wearing a baby blue dress with black and white polka dots haphazardly printed all over. The outfit also had leg slits, which showed off her killer legs. While a polka dot pattern isn't instantly a fashion faux pas, wearing one with leg slits just doesn't work. Polka dots are typically seen as cute and carefree, but cutting the fabric for a more leggy look seems tacky. Quit trying to make polka dots sexy, Kate. You're attending an event about students' mental wellbeing. Definitely not the time and place.

Wpa Pool/Getty

At least Middleton left her two favorite accessories in her closet for this getup. She opted out of wearing one of her ginormous and usually ridiculous hats this time. The mother of three also didn't rock any bows, hair or otherwise. Seriously, her bow obsession has gotten out of hand, with people like Kimberly Guilfoyle also getting in on the trend.