Side-By-Side Pics Of JD Vance Show Just How Much Politics Has Changed Him

Believe it or not, JD Vance actually had a whole life before becoming Donald Trump's vice president. The former Ohio senator endured a rough childhood, which JD documented in detail in his bestselling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis." Following the events of 9/11, JD Vance joined the military, completed law school at Yale, married wife Usha Vance, and became the father of the couple's three children.

Politics is not for the faint of heart. No matter which causes you support or oppose, people won't like you, and they'll be super vocal about it, both online and IRL. Before entering politics, JD used to be able to go places without being bombarded by protesters. Now, not even a family holiday is safe from persecution. Working in the White House tends to age a person past their four or eight years in office, as seen with previous presidents like Barack Obama and George W. Bush. While JD doesn't look like he's aged a decade overnight (yet), the VP does look considerably different than how he did before this became his life.

First, JD Vance has had a major weight loss transformation, which is most notable in his face. The Trump staffer has also grown a beard, with JD Vance's facial hair holding more meaning than you may realize. Moreover, he noticeably has bigger bags under his eyes now than beforehand, which makes sense, because his is definitely not a stress-free job.