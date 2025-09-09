Michelle Williams Was Never The Same After Heath Ledger's Death

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger's relationship is a Hollywood love story filled with many "what ifs." The two actors met in 2004 while filming the groundbreaking Oscar-winning film "Brokeback Mountain." As is typical in Hollywood, the two on-screen lovers couldn't help but fall for each other off-screen. As their film took off, so did their whirlwind romance. Shortly thereafter, the pair were engaged and in 2005, the couple welcomed their first child together, Matilda Rose. Ledger was overjoyed by the title of "new dad" and even told the press, "Boy, do I love them both — and [Matilda's] just a beautiful kid" (via People). However, the romance soon hit a rough patch, and two years later, they announced their split.

Just five months after their split hit the headlines, news of Ledger's tragic death shocked the world. ABC News reported that the "10 Things I Hate About You" star was found deceased in his Manhattan apartment from an accidental overdose. Shortly after the news broke, Williams released a heartfelt statement paying tribute to her former fiancé. "I am the mother of the most tender-hearted, high-spirited, beautiful little girl who is the spitting image of her father. ... She will be brought up with the best memories of him," her statement read (via HuffPost).

This pivotal moment changed the course of Michelle Williams' life forever. Here's how.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).