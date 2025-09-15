Kamala Harris' Favorite Snack Helped Her Get Through The Reality Of Trump's Presidency

When Donald Trump won the election in 2016, it came as a big surprise to many across the nation and the reactions were varied. Bill Clinton had a harder time dealing with the loss than Hillary Clinton, and Donald gave Melania Trump an odd two-word message about her role as first lady. Then there was Kamala Harris. That was the same election when Harris made history as the second Black woman to win a U.S. Senate seat. But as she outlined in a fundraising email in August 2024, "It was incredibly bittersweet," given the fact that Donald was about to be president. She said that after her speech to acknowledge her personal win: "Then I went home and I sat on the couch with a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos. I did not share one chip with anybody" (via The Hill). She added that no chips were spared for her husband, Doug Emhoff. It's a sentiment that many people found relatable, and one person posted on X in response to Harris' email: "I feel so seen. We were all with her eating those Doritos."

Plenty of us have a go-to comfort food, and for Harris, it's clearly Doritos. But not just any flavor, she's a diehard for the Nacho Cheese flavor. When Harris was vice president, Erin Schaff, photojournalist with The New York Times, snapped a photo of Harris snacking on her favorite Doritos on Air Force Two at the end of the day and shared it to Instagram. And Schaff confirmed Harris's allegiance to the nacho variant, saying, "have never seen a bag of cool ranch on af2."