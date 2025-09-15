Kamala Harris' Favorite Snack Helped Her Get Through The Reality Of Trump's Presidency
When Donald Trump won the election in 2016, it came as a big surprise to many across the nation and the reactions were varied. Bill Clinton had a harder time dealing with the loss than Hillary Clinton, and Donald gave Melania Trump an odd two-word message about her role as first lady. Then there was Kamala Harris. That was the same election when Harris made history as the second Black woman to win a U.S. Senate seat. But as she outlined in a fundraising email in August 2024, "It was incredibly bittersweet," given the fact that Donald was about to be president. She said that after her speech to acknowledge her personal win: "Then I went home and I sat on the couch with a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos. I did not share one chip with anybody" (via The Hill). She added that no chips were spared for her husband, Doug Emhoff. It's a sentiment that many people found relatable, and one person posted on X in response to Harris' email: "I feel so seen. We were all with her eating those Doritos."
Plenty of us have a go-to comfort food, and for Harris, it's clearly Doritos. But not just any flavor, she's a diehard for the Nacho Cheese flavor. When Harris was vice president, Erin Schaff, photojournalist with The New York Times, snapped a photo of Harris snacking on her favorite Doritos on Air Force Two at the end of the day and shared it to Instagram. And Schaff confirmed Harris's allegiance to the nacho variant, saying, "have never seen a bag of cool ranch on af2."
Kamala Harris has stayed true to her Nacho Cheese Doritos
Kamala Harris's love of Doritos hasn't waned. In 2024, when Kamala Harris was on the campaign trail with Governor Tim Walz, they made a gas station stop in Pennsylvania, and it sounded like Harris had a Doritos craving. Doug Emhoff, Harris's husband, found a bag for her, saying, "I know you want those," via WFAA. And it wasn't just Emhoff who knew Harris's go to snack; her running mate Walz shared a clip on X of him finding a larger bag for Harris with the caption: "Every road trip needs a snack break. Doritos acquired." We love to see the men in her life knowing her favorite snack and making sure she had it.
We got to see her Doritos love continued in March 2025. Emhoff shared a post to X of what he called "Oscar watch party prep," and it involved Harris dumping a bag of Doritos into a bowl. Easy, simple, classic. Our guess is that she shared it with Emhoff that night (as compared to the 2016 election night), but you never know! We don't know exactly what Harris is going to do next politically and career wise, but it's a good bet that she'll still have the classic Nacho Cheese Doritos with her.