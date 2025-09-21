Here's How Much Donald Trump's Divorces Really Cost Him

Divorces can be a costly affair for anyone, but when it comes to the rich and famous, the amounts involved can be astronomical. After ending their 27-year marriage in 2021, Melinda French Gates reportedly received a staggering $25 billion in total in her divorce from her ex-husband, Bill Gates. Jeff Bezos' ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, got an even bigger sum when they divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage, walking away with around $36 billion in Amazon stock at the time. Despite Donald Trump having made regular appearances on Forbes' annual rich list since the 1980s, his ex-wives, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples, did not receive nearly as much in their respective divorces from the real estate mogul-turned-president. However, one of his divorces still cost Donald a pretty penny, considering he wasn't exactly rolling in cash at the time.

One of the most troubled Trump family marriages, Ivana and Donald separated in 1990 after she discovered he was having an affair. However, for a divorce that People magazine dubbed, "Trump Vs. Trump: Billion Dollar Blowup," the settlement was almost underwhelmingly low, mainly due to the existence of a prenuptial agreement and the fact that Donald once described that period as his "lowest financial point in life" (per Newsweek).

After Ivana challenged their prenup, which stated she could get $25 million at most if they parted ways, their two-year divorce battle ended in 1992 with Ivana getting $14 million ($32 million today) in cash and two properties: an estate in Connecticut and a Trump Plaza apartment. Along with these, Ivana was allowed to stay at her ex-husband's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, for one month each year and was entitled to receive $650,000 annually in child support.