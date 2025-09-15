Donald's Granddaughter Chloe Is Mom Vanessa Trump's Mini-Me

President Donald Trump is a lot of things to different people, but to eleven children, he's just grandpa. This includes Chloe Trump, the youngest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. In June 2025, she turned 11, and the pics her parents posted to celebrate her special day prove she is totally her mom's mini-me.

The divorced couple, who share four other children together besides Chloe, each posted a carousel to their respective social media pages. "Happy 11th birthday to the littlest of my little (and not so little) Smurfs. Chloe, I love you so much and am so proud of you," Don Jr. captioned on Instagram. Nearly all the photos were of him and Chloe, which were cute, but really showed just how much she does not resemble her dad. Vanessa's carousel focused more on photos of Chloe solo, but it's easy to see the youngest child of Vanessa and Don Jr. shares more physical characteristics with her mother.

Don Jr. and Vanessa both have children who resemble one of them way more than the other besides just Chloe. Donald Trump III and Spencer Trump look like their dad, while Tristan Trump much more favors Vanessa. Kai Trump, who is the POTUS' oldest grandchild, is more of a combination of the two. She sports her dad's darker hair, but her facial features are more reminiscent of her mom. When it comes to genetics, Vanessa and Don Jr. pretty much got an equal amount of mini-mes.