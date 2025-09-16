Fox News' Bret Baier Had An Unexpected Reaction To SNL's Parody Of Him

When "Saturday Night Live" is impersonating you, it's likely a surreal experience to see everything from mannerisms to physical details meticulously exaggerated for comedic effect. Throughout Donald Trump's two terms, "SNL" has prided themselves on painfully accurate impressions of Trump's inner circle, including former Fox News hosts Jeanine Pirro and Kimberly Guilfoyle. These performances have been received with the mix of reactions. Some, like Ivanka Trump, reportedly felt insecure and didn't see the humor. Then, at the opposite end of the spectrum, there's Fox News host Bret Baier, who was tickled to be included in the comedy show.

During an October 2024 episode, Baier (Alec Baldwin) interviewed Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph). The sketch also included a parody of Trump (James Austin Johnson) and Joe Biden (Dana Carvey). Although Baldwin insulted Baier's appearance during the sketch, saying, "Yes, I do look like someone made a businessman in Minecraft," and continually interrupted his guest, the real-life journalist wasn't fazed. "I did laugh out loud a number of different times," Baier informed the Daily Mail. He also said how, "my sons thought it was very, very cool." The Fox News host was so congenial about the parody that he proclaimed Baldwin could sub in for him IRL.

Beyond playing Baier, Baldwin had previously been one of the many actors mimicking Trump on "SNL." While Melania Trump reportedly thought Baldwin's impression was spot on, the president, unlike Baier, couldn't see the charm in the actor's portrayal.