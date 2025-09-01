SNL's Most Painfully Accurate Impressions Of Trump's Inner Circle
"Saturday Night Live" has been keeping audiences up late — and laughing — for more than half a century, and small wonder. The iconic sketch show is famous for its skewering of politicians of every party affiliation. Presidents are favorite targets: Dan Aykroyd's jowly post-resignation Richard Nixon; Chevy Chase's accident-prone Gerald Ford; Dana Carvey's folksy George Bush Sr. and fumbling Joe Biden. (Alas, Maya Rudolph missed out on her chance to do an extended run as Kamala Harris.) For every star who left "SNL" over the years, others have joined the cast and put their own spin on famous White House faces.
The current administration has been a rich source of weekly material for the troupe. Topping the list is James Austin Johnson's portrayal of President Donald Trump. His self-important demeanor, gruff voice, head-tilting, and hand gestures are just too accurate. Reportedly, First Lady Melania Trump loves the "SNL" comedian's impression, though Donald's fragile ego might be bruised by it. But other members of the cast have proved equally skilled at playing various notable members of the Trump circle. These are just a few of the standouts we've seen so far; we're sure to see even more before the 2027 election. (We would have included Mike Myers's wonderful snickering take on Elon Musk, but the Grokinator hasn't been asked to sit at Trump's lunch table in a while.)
JD Vance can't catch a break on SNL or in real life
JD Vance's complicated relationship with Donald Trump has been brilliantly blasted by "SNL" on many occasions. Bowen Yang perfectly plays the vice president as the bearded good-sport-at-all-costs, trying to kiss up to the boss who treats him as an afterthought. In one sketch set at an election rally, Yang's Vance tried to shake Trump's (James Austin Johnson) hand just as the president turned away and a stagehand moved the bulletproof glass shield away from the podium. Laughing awkwardly, Yang said, "How much do you love Donald Trump? Just this afternoon, he told me, 'JD, you're like a son to me, 'cause I don't like you and I'm stuck with you.'" Despite his efforts to "[get] this crowd hopped," the audience was unimpressed, and the camera suddenly cut away from Vance — at Trump's request.
This was a Strong impression of Judge Jeanine Pirro
Judge Jeanine Pirro was a popular Fox News host before President Trump tapped her as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. But one unfortunate incident during the pandemic was the launching pad for one of SNL's most vicious (and hilarious) impressions. While broadcasting from home in 2020, Pirro's seemingly slurred speech sparked speculation she had been drinking. Thus began Cecily Strong's reign on the "Weekend Update" segment as a belligerent, wine-sloshing (and -spitting!) Pirro, who never failed to leave Colin Jost laughing and soaked.
Kari Lake got zinged big time
The chameleonic Cecily Strong did an even more on-target portrayal of Kari Lake in 2022. At the time, Lake was seeking to hold on to her post as governor of Arizona ("where the average age and temperature is 95"), and the cold open sketch (seen here on YouTube) featured her speaking to the "Fox & Friends" hosts on Zoom, where the blurred filter background "makes it look like I'm in heaven." Bowen Yang's Brian Kilmeade gave her running updates on the election results; every time her opponent pulled ahead, Strong protested in Lake's flat tones: "Because our system is broken and it always has been." When the numbers skewed in her favor, she instantly flip-flopped: "But thankfully, now it's fixed."
Despite Kari Lake's many controversial moments, she has remained in the president's good graces. After losing the gubernatorial election — no, she didn't "burn Arizona to the ground," as Strong promised she would — Trump appointed her Senior Advisor to the U.S. Agency for Global Media.
Jon Hamm-ed it up as RFK Jr.
The "SNL" parody of "The White Lotus" was one of the highlights of the 50th season. The send-up, titled "The White Potus: An American Horror Story," featured James Austin Johnson as a burger-popping Donald Trump and Chloe Fineman as Melania à la Parker Posey. A few unexpected guest stars turned out as well, including Five-Timers Club member Scarlett Johannson as Ivanka Trump. (She ducked out of a Buddhist meditation session after realizing she'd have to give up all her worldly goods.)
Funnier still was Jon Hamm as a deranged Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Possessed by "all these insane ideas" (per YouTube), he talked about wanting to inject someone with the measles virus and remove fluoride from drinking water. Happily, a passing monkey distracted Hamm's character before he could put his plans into action. ("I'm gonna kill it and eat it!")
The first sons got first-class send-ups
"The White Potus" sketch on "SNL" didn't spare the two oldest Trump sons, either. Alex Moffatt, as Eric Trump, was a blonde buttered-noodle-eating doofus who blended his gold Rolex into his smoothie because "you said it was about time!" Mikey Day was the perfect smirky Donald Trump Jr. whose sexy bedroom scene turned into a nightmare. Pulling back the sheets, he revealed — surprise! — Kenan Thompson as Tiger Woods. (In case you missed it, Woods is currently dating Vanessa Trump, Don Jr.'s ex-wife.)
The Guilfoyle impression came through loud and clear (especially the loud part)
Cecily Strong left "SNL" in December 2022, ending her run as the show's longest-serving female cast member — but not without leaving fans one final Christmas present. In a holiday sketch, James Austin Johnson once again appeared as the president touting the latest batch of Trump merch. In addition to the non-fungible trading cards — "Seems like a scam, and in a way it is" — Mikey Day as Don Jr. and Strong as Kimberly Guilfoyle promoted her new Christmas CD, "Now That's What No One Calls Music." Strong wore a tight red dress that could have come straight from Guilfoyle's closet, as well as an exact replica of her long hair extensions. But what really nailed the spoof was her screeched sales pitch: "I guarantee you'll SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEEEEEEEAAAAACE!"
This was, of course, back when the first son was still engaged to the former Fox News host. Now that Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson are in it for the long haul, may we suggest having Heidi Gardner or Chloe Fineman play the new girlfriend in future seasons — or let Kristen Wiig have a crack at it the next time she hosts?