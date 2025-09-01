SNL's Most Painfully Accurate Impressions Of Trump's Inner Circle

"Saturday Night Live" has been keeping audiences up late — and laughing — for more than half a century, and small wonder. The iconic sketch show is famous for its skewering of politicians of every party affiliation. Presidents are favorite targets: Dan Aykroyd's jowly post-resignation Richard Nixon; Chevy Chase's accident-prone Gerald Ford; Dana Carvey's folksy George Bush Sr. and fumbling Joe Biden. (Alas, Maya Rudolph missed out on her chance to do an extended run as Kamala Harris.) For every star who left "SNL" over the years, others have joined the cast and put their own spin on famous White House faces.

The current administration has been a rich source of weekly material for the troupe. Topping the list is James Austin Johnson's portrayal of President Donald Trump. His self-important demeanor, gruff voice, head-tilting, and hand gestures are just too accurate. Reportedly, First Lady Melania Trump loves the "SNL" comedian's impression, though Donald's fragile ego might be bruised by it. But other members of the cast have proved equally skilled at playing various notable members of the Trump circle. These are just a few of the standouts we've seen so far; we're sure to see even more before the 2027 election. (We would have included Mike Myers's wonderful snickering take on Elon Musk, but the Grokinator hasn't been asked to sit at Trump's lunch table in a while.)