Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes' New Business Pays Tribute To Taylor Swift & Brittany
Clearly, the menu for Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' steakhouse restaurant, 1587 Prime, came straight from their hearts. According to TMZ, the Kansas City Chiefs stars honored their respective partners by naming a drink after each of them. Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes' drink "Queen B" aptly strikes a balance between sweet, floral, and sour notes, with a mix of vodka, lychee, lemon, vanilla, and wildflower honey. Meanwhile, Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift's drink "The Alchemy" is a twist on one of her favorite cocktails, a vodka cranberry.
"The Alchemy" drink at 1587 Prime ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/jTS5SO88Q8
— 🏈👑❤️🔥 | fan acct. (@TayvisHaze) September 9, 2025
The bright drink is a tasteful blend of vodka and Pierre Ferrand dry curaçao mixed with aronia berry, strawberry, lime and, oolong. "The Alchemy" gets extra points for creativity as it comes with a fiery and transformative entrance that perfectly follows the theme of the Swift song it was named after. During a September 2025 appearance on podcast "The Drive," Patrick opened up about their decision to pay tribute to the pop star, confirming, "We obviously really wanted to have an ode to Taylor, and how important she is to not only us, but to this city as well."
He further praised the cocktail by pointing out, "It has the theatrics and stuff like that, which I think people will love, but it's also a really good drink as well." Notably, 1587 Prime's drinks menu also includes two bold cocktails named after its famous owners. The Chiefs quarterback's "Showtime" boasts a uniquely tropical mix of aged rum, soda, and Coors Light Syrup with coconut and lime. Meanwhile, Kelce went all out with the "Big Yeti," which features bourbon, whiskey, nocino with demerara, and bitters.
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' 1587 menu also features several other tributes
Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have paid tribute to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on numerous occasions. Swift's 2024 album "The Tortured Poets Department" had several lyrics honoring Kelce. While "So High School" compared their high-profile romance to that of high school sweethearts, "The Alchemy" was an ode to how their love transformed the pop star for the better. Additionally, Swift's game day bling from the 2024 AFC Championship proved that she was obsessed with Kelce in the best way possible. In addition to wearing a red sweatshirt and several red-accented jewelry pieces, the "Blank Space" hitmaker also donned a ring featuring a mini 87 number jersey. Several of Brittany Mahomes' best and worst game day looks also included references to her hubby.
Notably, the menu of Kelce and Patrick's 1587 Prime also features several nods to other things that are dear to the duo. The two hugely successful NFL players honored their beloved team, first and foremost, by naming their cocktails "Kingdom Come" as a reference to the Chiefs Kingdom and "Jet Chip Wasp" after a notable Patrick and Tyreek Hill play from 2020. Naturally, the quarterback and the tight-end didn't miss out on paying tribute to Kansas City itself with the "Paris of the Plains" and the "Power and Light" cocktails, which refer to a district where Chiefs fans gather to watch their games. Meanwhile, the "Big Red" smash burger is an ode to Chiefs coach Andy Reid. In fact, Patrick even revealed on "The Drive" that Reid had been instrumental in the burger's creation too.