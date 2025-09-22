Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes' New Business Pays Tribute To Taylor Swift & Brittany

Clearly, the menu for Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' steakhouse restaurant, 1587 Prime, came straight from their hearts. According to TMZ, the Kansas City Chiefs stars honored their respective partners by naming a drink after each of them. Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes' drink "Queen B" aptly strikes a balance between sweet, floral, and sour notes, with a mix of vodka, lychee, lemon, vanilla, and wildflower honey. Meanwhile, Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift's drink "The Alchemy" is a twist on one of her favorite cocktails, a vodka cranberry.

The bright drink is a tasteful blend of vodka and Pierre Ferrand dry curaçao mixed with aronia berry, strawberry, lime and, oolong. "The Alchemy" gets extra points for creativity as it comes with a fiery and transformative entrance that perfectly follows the theme of the Swift song it was named after. During a September 2025 appearance on podcast "The Drive," Patrick opened up about their decision to pay tribute to the pop star, confirming, "We obviously really wanted to have an ode to Taylor, and how important she is to not only us, but to this city as well."

He further praised the cocktail by pointing out, "It has the theatrics and stuff like that, which I think people will love, but it's also a really good drink as well." Notably, 1587 Prime's drinks menu also includes two bold cocktails named after its famous owners. The Chiefs quarterback's "Showtime" boasts a uniquely tropical mix of aged rum, soda, and Coors Light Syrup with coconut and lime. Meanwhile, Kelce went all out with the "Big Yeti," which features bourbon, whiskey, nocino with demerara, and bitters.