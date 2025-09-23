Side By Side Photos Of Karoline Leavitt's Jarring Transformation Have Everyone Baffled
As one of the most prominent faces of the Trump administration, it's understandable that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wants to look her best at all times. But the longer Leavitt spends in President Donald Trump's inner circle, the more her appearance seems to change. In a September 2025 post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, one baffled commentator compared photographs of the White House staffer to highlight the stark differences between them. In one pic, her nose is notably bigger than what folks are used to seeing these days and her eyebrows totally stole the spotlight. In the second image, it's clear that Leavitt's nose is smaller, her cheeks appear much fuller, and she's wearing considerably less makeup, making her look paler and older than she actually is.
Someone explain this to me. pic.twitter.com/bM307WFBM0
— Maine (@TheMaineWonk) September 7, 2025
The comments section was filled with differing opinions, with many users attributing the changes to makeup, or lack thereof, and weight fluctuations. A plastic surgeon who spoke to Radar Online, however, speculated that the press secretary's altered appearance is the result of a number of cosmetic procedures. "Karoline Leavitt's transformation looks like a classic college-to-camera evolution," Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a triple board-certified aesthetic, plastic and reconstructive surgeon, professed. "Subtle filler, micro-Botox, and disciplined skin care enhance her features while keeping the look youthful and natural." Likewise, the fact that Karoline Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable in throwback college photos has provided a steady stream of gossip that she's altered her appearance to better fit into the MAGA-sphere, where showing off plastic surgery is actually considered a flex.
Leavitt's appearance is physical proof of her undying loyalty to Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt has accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is on numerous occasions, to the extent that journalist Greg Sargent discussed the White House staffer's conduct on "The Daily Blast" podcast in May 2025. Sargent examined Leavitt's unwavering devotion and how the president's actions consistently contradict the image the press secretary tries so valiantly to create behind the podium. Calling her the president's "chief propagandist," Sargent opined, "She routinely fluffs Trump with astonishingly cultlike descriptions of him to reporters—ones that portray him as powerful, calm, and completely in command of events." Of course, the reality of his behavior is anything but that. This hasn't deterred Leavitt from continuing to champion her boss, however, even as Trump's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reached a fever pitch.
Aside from placating the divisive politician with her words, Leavitt also appears to be trying to do the same with her looks. Like so many other women in MAGA world, the Trump staffer's looks continue to change to seemingly match what is now widely known as Mar-a-Lago face. Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew J. Nykiel described the look to HuffPost in an interview as "a recognizable combination of facial features and plastic surgery enhancements, often modeled after Ivanka Trump's signature look." Etiquette and image consultant Jacqueline Whitmore argued that the often grotesque look is all about showing that you belong to the Trump club. Given the press secretary's loyalty, we can expect to see more changes to her appearance as his second term progresses. After all, the president has given Leavitt's rumored plastic surgery his flirty seal of approval.