Side By Side Photos Of Karoline Leavitt's Jarring Transformation Have Everyone Baffled

As one of the most prominent faces of the Trump administration, it's understandable that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wants to look her best at all times. But the longer Leavitt spends in President Donald Trump's inner circle, the more her appearance seems to change. In a September 2025 post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, one baffled commentator compared photographs of the White House staffer to highlight the stark differences between them. In one pic, her nose is notably bigger than what folks are used to seeing these days and her eyebrows totally stole the spotlight. In the second image, it's clear that Leavitt's nose is smaller, her cheeks appear much fuller, and she's wearing considerably less makeup, making her look paler and older than she actually is.

Someone explain this to me. pic.twitter.com/bM307WFBM0 — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) September 7, 2025

The comments section was filled with differing opinions, with many users attributing the changes to makeup, or lack thereof, and weight fluctuations. A plastic surgeon who spoke to Radar Online, however, speculated that the press secretary's altered appearance is the result of a number of cosmetic procedures. "Karoline Leavitt's transformation looks like a classic college-to-camera evolution," Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a triple board-certified aesthetic, plastic and reconstructive surgeon, professed. "Subtle filler, micro-Botox, and disciplined skin care enhance her features while keeping the look youthful and natural." Likewise, the fact that Karoline Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable in throwback college photos has provided a steady stream of gossip that she's altered her appearance to better fit into the MAGA-sphere, where showing off plastic surgery is actually considered a flex.