The Most Inappropriate Dresses Brides Wore On TLC's Say Yes To The Dress
The truth about TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress" and its expanded spin-offs proves time and time again that wedding dresses can be just as unique as the brides who wear them, and there are limitless styles and designs for every occasion. The wedding dresses on the show are designed by top designers, including the original "SYTTD" host, Randy Fenoli. While some gowns are memorable for their objective aesthetic, others are remembered for all the wrong reasons.
Over the years, there have been dresses featured across the "Say Yes to the Dress" franchise that just don't fit the occasion, the wearer, or the sensibilities of the entourage who accompany brides for support and guidance as they shop. The appeal of "Say Yes to the Dress" is that it shines the spotlight on unique brides with equally eccentric tastes, such as those who desire gowns in alternative colors and styles that push back on social norms. But even taking into account the diverse venues, ceremony styles, and personal preferences, brides featured on the show sometimes opt to try on dresses that are inappropriate for their big day.
The nightclub dress
A person's career can reflect certain aspects of their personality, skills, and even aesthetic taste, so it isn't surprising that Emily Altomare, who was featured on the first episode of "Say Yes to the Dress" Season 10, wanted to find a wedding dress that fell in line with what she regularly wears for work at a nightclub. That being said, it can be difficult to find a dress that toes that line of appropriate for a wedding.
Altomare's request for her dream dress was reasonable; she wanted something tight that displayed her figure, since most of what she wore in her profession was form-fitting. Her mother, who was part of her shopping entourage, felt that she should select a princess or ballgown silhouette. Thankfully, the Kleinfeld consultant prioritized Altomare's tastes when she selected the first gown to try on. The dress in question, however, might have taken the "nightclub" features a bit too far.
The slim-fitting satin gown featured a plunging V neckline and was almost totally backless. The literal shining star of the design was the built-in rhinestone-encrusted body jewelry that rested between Altomare's breasts in the front and hung down her back as a counterweight to hold the top of the dress up. Though Altomare seemed enthralled by the sex appeal, her mother deemed it inappropriate for a wedding dress, and they ultimately agreed upon a gown that better suited the occasion while still meeting the bride's expectations for fit and glamour.
The pastor's sexy dress
A person's religion can have a considerable impact on their wedding, not only on the ceremony itself but also in terms of what they can and can't wear for the event. This was the case for the bride and pastor, Shaundalyn Elliott, who was featured on "Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta" in an episode aptly titled 'Pastor Princess.'
Despite the traditionally conservative tendencies of individuals in her position, Elliott stated upfront that she was looking for a "sexy dress," which shocked both her entourage and the salon consultant. Elliott's family members in attendance voiced some concerns about her preferences, stating that since she is a pastor, she shouldn't wear something "too revealing." In her confessional interview, Elliott explained that the members of her entourage are very conservative and closed-minded about how a pastor should look, but she wanted to be true to herself and redefine what a pastor can look like.
The second dress she tried on was the showstopper and jaw-dropper that sparked a heated response. It featured a sheer corset bodice that exposed her torso down to her hips. Solid cups and appliqués concealed the bust, but aside from the boning structure of the top, the rest of her upper half was much more exposed than her entourage wanted to see. Despite Elliott's positive reaction, the group unanimously rejected the selection on the grounds that it was too inappropriate for a wedding in the church and for an individual of her rank within the institution.
The dress that was perfect for Malta but not a good fit for an English church
Depending on the venue of the wedding, a dress style may be a great fit for one occasion, but not quite right for another. Such was the case for BFF brides Molly and Jade, who were featured together on an episode of "Say Yes to the Dress: U.K."
The two brides were celebrating their weddings within two months of each other and decided to shop together for their respective dresses. Despite the close timelines, the two ceremonies would be entirely different; Jade stated that she wanted her wedding in Malta to feel like "one big party," while Molly's church wedding in the English countryside would have a more traditional and glamorous feel. Though the aesthetics of these weddings seemed wildly different at first, there was still some overlap in the dresses they tried on together since the pals expressed a desire for drama and glitzy details.
At one point during their appointment, both Molly and Jade wore almost identical gowns that featured a trumpet skirt, low back, side cutouts with sheer paneling, and lace detailing. Luckily, there wasn't a conflict over who would rock the style on their big day. Jade loved the details, and Molly loved it on her friend, but not so much on herself. In the end, Jade said "yes" to her version of the dress since it embodied all of her aesthetic requirements, and Molly was able to find a gown that was more appropriate for a church wedding.
The naked dress
"Say Yes to the Dress" has featured some fearless brides throughout the years, but few have graced the floor of Kleinfeld with the mission to find a wedding dress that makes them feel practically naked. Season 19 of the show introduced fans to bride Alexis Wirth, a woman on a mission searching for "shock value" on her wedding day. In her confessional interview, Wirth explained that she spent so much time and effort learning to embrace and celebrate her body. This journey to self-acceptance led her to want a wedding dress that left little to the imagination. Luckily for Wirth, her entourage showed immense support for her search for the sexiest of sexy dresses, but even they weren't fully prepared for what lurked amongst the racks at the famed New York bridal salon.
The first dress Wirth tried on was a figure-hugging, wide-knit fishnet dress that left a lot of skin exposed. The bodice featured a V neckline that plunged halfway down her torso as well as romantic appliqués and rhinestone detailing, but they didn't offer much in the way of coverage. The dress included flesh-toned cups at the bust and a slip starting at the hips to maintain a hint of modesty, but Wirth wanted her legs to be visible through the fishnet, so the consultant bunched up the slip fabric at the pelvis to give her an idea of what the dress would look like if the under-skirt was removed.
The extra naked dress
Alexis Wirth's visit to Kleinfeld definitely left fellow shoppers in shock. Though the first dress she tried on proved to be "the one," she did try on another gown that was even more scandalous than the sheer fishnet piece she eventually fell in love with. The second naked dress was actually only the overlay of another gown that originally included a liner; the consultant removed it to give Wirth the naked effect she wanted. The dress was so sheer that Wirth almost didn't walk onto the floor to show her family, stating that she was afraid it was too revealing, even for her. She did ultimately work up the courage to go out, and the shocked stares she left in her wake were intentionally captured by the camera crew.
This extra naked dress was entirely made of sheer beige fabric, and the only thing that even partially covered her was strategically placed appliqués, but even they didn't help much. Since the gown was meant to include a liner, Wirth's entire form was put on display, except for what was covered by the modesty garments she brought with her to the bridal salon. Eye-catching as it was, this option proved that too much of a good thing does exist, and Wirth opted not to purchase it.
The sheer dress that dropped the pastor's jaw
Wedding dress shopping is an experience typically shared between a bride and her close friends and family, but sometimes, other individuals who play an important role in the bride's life are also included in the selection process. In one episode of "Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta," bride Tameria James brought her pastor along to make sure that the dress she chose was appropriate for her church wedding.
James noted that she would like a conservative dress since she and her fiancé are both ministers. Had James' entourage contained only those with similarly conservative tastes, she might have had a less contentious, albeit less interesting, appointment. But as fate would have it, James also invited her fashion-forward sister, who couldn't help but put the bride in a risqué dress of her choice.
This sister-chosen gown featured a sheer bodice that left James' pastor speechless, and not in a good way. The illusion and sweetheart neckline were innocent enough, but beyond that was corset boning and see-through fabric dotted with delicate beading all the way to the hips. A bustier was added underneath for modesty, but one of the consultants noted that the bodice was sheer "from top to bottom." The gown was vehemently rejected by all parties except the bride's sister, and James promptly tried on one of her own selections, which she ultimately purchased.
The backless dress for St. Paul's Cathedral in London
The level of formality or modesty required for one's chosen wedding venue plays a huge role in determining the appropriateness of one's wedding dress, and sometimes the most grand venues have the most in-depth requirements when it comes to wedding attire. West End actress and bride Michelle Pentecost was featured on an episode of "Say Yes to the Dress: U.K.," and wanted a dress that channeled her personality and meshed well with her venue: the iconic London cathedral, St. Paul's. The revelation of this illustrious venue came as a shock to the consultants helping Pentecost find her dream dress, most likely because, according to their website, only about 30 weddings occur at St. Paul's each year.
Churches, especially austere and traditional ones like St. Paul's, often require more formal and modest wedding attire, given that it is a religious building with clearly specified expectations for self-presentation. The dress codes for most Christian cathedrals include no plunging necklines, nothing completely backless, and no skirts above the knee. Some stricter churches even require brides to cover their shoulders and cleavage.
One of the dresses Pentecost tried on was an almost backless halter dress. Though the front featured a modest neckline, the open back may have posed an issue in terms of the cathedral's dress code. Happily for Pentecost, she was able to find a gown that made her feel glamorous and bridal while still being respectful of the venue.
The see-through dress vs. the religious parents
While some brides embrace new, alternative styles and color choices like the "anti-bride" trend, others still firmly embrace tradition. However, even the most conservative brides are tempted to try gowns outside their comfort zone when they find themselves in the "Say Yes to the Dress" spotlight. Bride Maria Allen is a pastor's daughter twice over, with both of her parents serving as spiritual leaders at their local church. Allen emphasized her traditional values to the Kleinfeld consultant, stating, "I need this dress to be pure white. I earned my white dress."
Despite the conservative attitudes toward the gown's color, Allen and her parents displayed a willingness to try trendy styles. Allen's second wedding gown featured a mermaid silhouette with a draped satin skirt and a corset bodice decorated in sheer panels and intricate beading and lace. The detailing over the panels left only small portions of the sheer fabric visible, and at first, neither of Allen's parents seemed to notice that the bodice was partially see-through. It wasn't until the consultant voiced her surprise at the lack of protest that the entourage voiced their disapproval of that particular feature.
In their confessional interview, Allen's mother lightheartedly explained that the selection would be a bad fit for her daughter's wedding, saying, "No see-through. No. You know the flak we would get behind that? A see-through dress? Oh my goodness."
The wedding dress that was too casual
Vision is an incredibly important aspect of choosing a wedding dress. Many brides prepare for the search by compiling a list of gown features they find beautiful and work in accordance with the wedding's wider aesthetic. Some shoppers are so certain of what they want that they go to the salon with an exact dress in mind. Others have more vague ideas of what they desire but know what they don't want when they see it, which can make them difficult to appease. Given that bridal salons have to limit the amount of time and dresses per bride during an appointment, brides without a clear vision can be difficult to work with, and consultants are forced to take shots in the dark when selecting dresses, which often results in gown selections that brides find unsatisfactory.
Designer Randy Fenoli has made a pretty penny creating dresses for the show, but nothing humbles him more than a picky bride. Tanya Lehoux, who was featured on "Say Yes to the Dress" Season 17, entered Kleinfeld with a vision of Victorian romance, but when the consultant brought her dresses that matched her description, she was unimpressed with the results. After rejecting a slew of dresses before they came off the hanger, the first dress Lehoux actually tried on was an A-line wedding gown with a sheer and lace bodice that featured many of the details she listed at the beginning of her appointment. However, after looking at the gown in the mirror, she deemed it was "almost a little too casual" for her. She clarified, "It's white and it's a wedding dress, but I don't feel like I'm the bride."
The wedding romper
In true "Say Yes to the Dress" fashion, the show highlights brides who are not afraid to march to the beat of their own drum and turn heads by diving into alternative dresses — or alternatives to dresses, in some cases. In the spirit of trying something a little "off the wall," bride Evyn Mellichamp tried on a bridal romper that was a fun departure from the traditional world of full-length gowns. The short, strapless romper features a nude-illusion base and ivory floral detailing. The cut of the garment itself was simple and included a sweetheart neckline and shorts without other embellishments in terms of the silhouette. However, the addition of a flowy, organza overskirt with matching floral details gave the otherwise simple and insubstantial garment more bridal flair. Even without long skirts to cover up, short wedding dresses and rompers can be styled to feel adequately bridal.
Mellichamp's entourage praised the uniqueness of the selection. But despite their delight, the fun and flirty gown alternative wasn't quite right for the event. Mellichamp stated she felt "a little exposed" and it "didn't feel like a wedding dress."