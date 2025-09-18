The Most Inappropriate Dresses Brides Wore On TLC's Say Yes To The Dress

A person's career can reflect certain aspects of their personality, skills, and even aesthetic taste, so it isn't surprising that Emily Altomare, who was featured on the first episode of "Say Yes to the Dress" Season 10, wanted to find a wedding dress that fell in line with what she regularly wears for work at a nightclub. That being said, it can be difficult to find a dress that toes that line of appropriate for a wedding.

Altomare's request for her dream dress was reasonable; she wanted something tight that displayed her figure, since most of what she wore in her profession was form-fitting. Her mother, who was part of her shopping entourage, felt that she should select a princess or ballgown silhouette. Thankfully, the Kleinfeld consultant prioritized Altomare's tastes when she selected the first gown to try on. The dress in question, however, might have taken the "nightclub" features a bit too far.

The slim-fitting satin gown featured a plunging V neckline and was almost totally backless. The literal shining star of the design was the built-in rhinestone-encrusted body jewelry that rested between Altomare's breasts in the front and hung down her back as a counterweight to hold the top of the dress up. Though Altomare seemed enthralled by the sex appeal, her mother deemed it inappropriate for a wedding dress, and they ultimately agreed upon a gown that better suited the occasion while still meeting the bride's expectations for fit and glamour.