Fashion Disasters That Kaitlan Collins Should Ditch From Her Outfits Rotation
As a TV journalist, Kaitlan Collins' career took off quickly, and she started working for CNN three years after she graduated college. Besides being an esteemed journalist, Collins also has received praise for her fashion choices, and she's frequently picked 'fits that showcase her killer legs, whether she's wearing more casual shorts and skirts or dresses with daring slits. Regardless of how much skin she's showing, Collins leans toward no-fuss attire, especially with her work clothes. "I'm very intentional with how I dress because I don't want to be preoccupied, with [my clothes] throughout the day," the CNN anchor explained to Marie Claire. "[Fashion] is like a supporting character to you and your job."
Despite this guiding principle, Collins has also worn some outfits that have stolen the spotlight and garnered excessive attention. For instance, although Collins has rocked several spicy little black dresses over the years, she may have gone too far when she wore a black pantsuit with an extremely plunging neckline during an appearance on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live."
While that daring pantsuit looked undeniably amazing, it might have been a better fit for a red carpet. However, there are some outfits in Collins' wardrobe that are guilty of much bigger fashion offenses. Due to unappealing cuts and patterns, or other oddities, these 'fits miss the mark in so many ways that they're undeserving of space in Collins' wardrobe, no matter the occasion.
Collins should skip weird fasteners
Kaitlan Collins knows to rock a bold color. However, in this instance, the vibrant orange blazer and shell skewed more pumpkin, less chic fashion. While a less matchy-matchy top and blazer would have been a step in the right direction, the buttons are the biggest problem. Since they're on either side of the jacket, it seems like it might be a double breasted style. Instead, a center fastener renders the buttons superfluous. The overall effect is one of the jacket not fitting correctly and needing to be hastily pinned together.
Collins' dress felt like a bad '80s TV re-run
In June 2019, Kaitlan Collins relaxed with a glass of bubbly. While this dress or blouse could be a win in terms of color and pattern, the cut isn't worth celebrating. The shoulders-free style looks like it belongs to Naomi on the '80s show "Mama's Family." The puffy sleeves aren't helping, either, and they add unnecessary bulk. Instead of this piece, Collins should stick with a similarly patterned A-line skirt that's already in her closet. Paired with a white shirt, it's a much more flattering 'fit.
Collins' wide-legged pants gave curtain vibes
Kaitlan Collins donned this flowy 'fit for a family get-together with her siblings. While her pretty pumps complement the blue dots in her pants, the wide-legged style completely obscures Collins' legs. The mustard and cream diamond print only adds to the problem, since this loud pattern looks better suited for window coverings. Unfortunately, the CNN anchor's bland top increases the frumpiness. Even though it's meant to be worn untucked, the top bells out over her hips, hiding her waist and forming one continuous line with the ballooning pants.
Collins' flower print was frumpy
When she's wearing higher hemlines, Kaitlan Collins has legs for days. Sadly, Collins' outfit for the spring 2023 White House Correspondents' Garden Brunch doesn't flatter her silhouette. The combo of sneakers, long blazer, and even longer skirt creates an optical illusion, making Collins' pins appear vastly shorter. This dress is another example of a busy pattern undermining her look. The outline around each of the floral bouquets gives the print the look of bathroom tile. Since it creates more of a vertical line, it doesn't highlight her waist at all.
Waldo/royal mashups don't suit Collins
Kaitlan Collins is fearless with her color and pattern choices. However, this commendable trait descended into cosplay in this December 2021 ensemble. The striped scarf screams "Where's Waldo?" and the sheep sweater is similar to a garment worn by Princess Diana in the 1980s. The fuzzy, fur-trimmed cowboy hat takes this look even further over the top. Despite their shared colors, these pieces definitely don't belong together. However, if Collins wore the sweater on its own, she would have been ahead of the curve in terms of Diana-approved fashion trends that made a comeback.
Minnie Mouse styles don't work for Collins
In April 2025, Kaitlan Collins went for red and white once again — this time in classic polka dots. While it's marginally better than Collin's outdated chevron blouse, this Minnie Mouse-esque pattern isn't a great look for Collins. The body-con cut isn't as flattering combined with widely-spaced dots. It also looks hard to walk in, since the hem of the narrow skirt reaches her ankles. However, even if there's a side or back slit to alleviate that issue, this dress still has too many downsides to make it worthy of future re-wears.