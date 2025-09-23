Fashion Disasters That Kaitlan Collins Should Ditch From Her Outfits Rotation

As a TV journalist, Kaitlan Collins' career took off quickly, and she started working for CNN three years after she graduated college. Besides being an esteemed journalist, Collins also has received praise for her fashion choices, and she's frequently picked 'fits that showcase her killer legs, whether she's wearing more casual shorts and skirts or dresses with daring slits. Regardless of how much skin she's showing, Collins leans toward no-fuss attire, especially with her work clothes. "I'm very intentional with how I dress because I don't want to be preoccupied, with [my clothes] throughout the day," the CNN anchor explained to Marie Claire. "[Fashion] is like a supporting character to you and your job."

Despite this guiding principle, Collins has also worn some outfits that have stolen the spotlight and garnered excessive attention. For instance, although Collins has rocked several spicy little black dresses over the years, she may have gone too far when she wore a black pantsuit with an extremely plunging neckline during an appearance on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live."

While that daring pantsuit looked undeniably amazing, it might have been a better fit for a red carpet. However, there are some outfits in Collins' wardrobe that are guilty of much bigger fashion offenses. Due to unappealing cuts and patterns, or other oddities, these 'fits miss the mark in so many ways that they're undeserving of space in Collins' wardrobe, no matter the occasion.