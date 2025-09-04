Kaitlan Collins Has Legs For Days While Teasing Game Show Debut With Controversial CNN Pal
To help promote their September 3 "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" debut, CNN reporters Kaitlan Collins and Jake Tapper (whose shady side is hard to ignore) took to Instagram. Collins busted out a perfect marketing scheme by wearing a rather short skirt that did a wonderful job of showcasing her amazing legs. While there have been several times Collins has put her killer legs on display, this one truly stood out. When seated next to Tapper, who wore a relaxed blue suit with brown shoes, the amount of skin Collins was showing off could easily draw in the viewer.
The promo itself is also a bit funny, as both Tapper and Collins claim they want to become millionaires, though the lavish life Collins lives might prove she already has substantial funds at her disposal. All jokes aside, it's also a bit misleading as the duo were actually competing to raise funds for a charity of their choice. However, not even Collins' legs could make the hot seat kind to the journalistic pair. Tapper and Collins didn't do as well as they might have hoped, even with host Jimmy Kimmel holding their hands through it.
Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins struggled to become millionaires
Even with Kaitlan Collins once again wearing a tiny miniskirt and Jake Tapper ready to tap in, the two CNN journalists only made a middling $32,000 from their night on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire." There were several questions that tripped the two up, causing them to rely heavily on their lifelines. Luckily for them, host Jimmy Kimmel was doing his best to be on their side.
Considering that Tapper has been unable to hold back his criticisms against Donald Trump, and Kimmel has slammed the entire Trump family on a repeated basis, it would make sense that the pair from CNN would do well to trust the host. According to Collider, there was one question in particular where Tapper and Collins asked for Kimmel's expertise, and trusting him ultimately led to the correct answer. When asked about a gold-plated installation at the Guggenheim Museum titled "America," Kimmel gently gave Tapper and Collins guff when they used their "Ask the Host" lifeline — as the answer was ultimately "toilet."
Collins and Tapper did make it all the way up to the $250,000 question before being stumped and losing most of their progress. And Tapper did have a good reason for not selecting "toilet" out of the options, the other three being "vending machine," "recliner," and "water fountain." Said Tapper, "I was afraid of being accused of disparaging the United States."