Kaitlan Collins Has Legs For Days While Teasing Game Show Debut With Controversial CNN Pal

Even with Kaitlan Collins once again wearing a tiny miniskirt and Jake Tapper ready to tap in, the two CNN journalists only made a middling $32,000 from their night on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire." There were several questions that tripped the two up, causing them to rely heavily on their lifelines. Luckily for them, host Jimmy Kimmel was doing his best to be on their side.

Considering that Tapper has been unable to hold back his criticisms against Donald Trump, and Kimmel has slammed the entire Trump family on a repeated basis, it would make sense that the pair from CNN would do well to trust the host. According to Collider, there was one question in particular where Tapper and Collins asked for Kimmel's expertise, and trusting him ultimately led to the correct answer. When asked about a gold-plated installation at the Guggenheim Museum titled "America," Kimmel gently gave Tapper and Collins guff when they used their "Ask the Host" lifeline — as the answer was ultimately "toilet."

Collins and Tapper did make it all the way up to the $250,000 question before being stumped and losing most of their progress. And Tapper did have a good reason for not selecting "toilet" out of the options, the other three being "vending machine," "recliner," and "water fountain." Said Tapper, "I was afraid of being accused of disparaging the United States."