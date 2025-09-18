Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Divorce Was More Tragic Than We Realized

Once a solid example of longstanding love in Hollywood, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their separation to People in April 2018 and began divorce proceedings that took nearly six years to finalize. Their complicated legal battle involved a financial dispute about profits related to the "Magic Mike" franchise, which Tatum first starred in during their marriage. Yet, despite the drawn out process, Tatum has come out the other side with a new perspective.

Dewan and Tatum also fought over custody of their daughter, Everly, though the pair came to a custody agreement in 2020, per Us Weekly. Now that their legal matters are settled, Tatum is opening up about why being a dad added an extra level of pain to the proceedings. In a September 2025 interview with Variety, Tatum revealed that losing time with his daughter made his divorce even more devastating than headlines implied.

"I know for a fact I'm able to understand it. Jenna and I are good now, but it was a painful break to have that fall apart, especially being so young," Tatum replied when asked if he related to his "Roofman" character, a man who misses his daughter. "We tried to keep it together, tried for a year and a half, but we knew it was..." He reportedly trailed off before adding, "Not to go into all that. It's in the past. But it's really tough not to have your daughter half the time. I wish I could just have her all the time."