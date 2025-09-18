Tom Hanks Has Made His Thoughts On 'Gasbag' Donald Trump Painfully Clear

Most people become fans of entertainers because they enjoy the artists' works or their performance style. President Donald Trump, on the other hand, seems to choose his favorite actors and musicians based on whether they like him. For instance, Trump was positively giddy at finding out Sydney Sweeney is a Republican, voicing his support of her controversial American Eagle jeans ad because of her political affiliation. But once Taylor Swift became publcly critical of him, he dismissed her as "Woke" and "NO LONGER HOT" on his Truth Social account. Similarly, the president was quick to express his delight when he learned that the U.S. Military Academy had canceled a scheduled ceremony honoring Tom Hanks. Trump ranted about Hanks, saying, "We don't need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!" Why would he be throwing such shade at one of America's most beloved actors? Could it possibly be because of some of the things Hanks has said about him?

The Trump-Hanks feud dates back at least as far as 2016, when the real estate mogul launched his first presidential election campaign. While in Italy receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Rome Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actor spoke out (via Fox News): "[W]ithout a doubt the world is going through something quite profound in which the future is shaky," Hanks said. "When America has faced those circumstances and times, we have never turned to a simplistic, self-involved gasbag of a candidate." When history proved him wrong, he followed up with another speech at the Museum of Modern Art in which he soothed, "We are going to be all right" (per Vulture). "[W]e will move forward, because if we do not move forward, what is to be said about us?"