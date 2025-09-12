Ainsley Earhardt Looks Like She Fell Off The Mayflower With Odd Pilgrim Outfit In Cozy Trump Pic
"Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt typically knows how to dress smart and sleek for the camera, although she does have her missteps. Earhardt has had her fair share of outfits that missed the mark, and has struggled to blend her conservative sense of fashion with the modern era. A perfect example of Earhardt feeling stuck between the past and present would be the strange pilgrim-ish outfit she wore on September 12 to interview President Donald Trump.
Having the president appear on the show is a big get, although not a huge surprise; he does prefer to go places with friendly faces, and Fox News studios is such a spot. It seems that in preparation for his arrival, Earhardt decided to dress up in an outfit reminiscent of one of Melania Trump's biggest fashion faux pas. Melania wore a black dress that felt more fitting for the Amish countryside than a funeral, and the look Earhardt wore to pose alongside Donald felt as if she were trying to recreate the moment.
As can be seen in her post to Instagram, Earhardt has copied the exaggerated white collar and tried to class it up with a modern blazer, to no avail — making her look as if she missed the Mayflower.
Ainsley Earhardt should give a thumbs down to this look
As excited as Ainsley Earhardt clearly was to have Donald Trump by her side, her bad style was once again overly distracting. Similar to the times Earhardt has tried to amp up a look by showcasing her killer legs, this slacks and blazer combo seems to be relying on the oversized collar to make it exciting. Unfortunately, the collar comes off a bit pilgrim-inspired, as if Earhardt intends to tattle on Goody Proctor at any minute.
While the collar feels stuck in the past, her pants are trying to bring the look to the present, but can't quite make it. The color feels a bit dated, though the creamy khaki does a great job of accentuating just how long Earhardt's legs are. The blazer is also an odd choice, as the color doesn't seem to fit the rest of the outfit, making each piece feel disjointed.
Then there's the fake tans of it all. Trump is known for some too-dark bronzer moments, but here Earhardt might take the cake. The glaring white of her collared shirt makes her tan really pop, and not in the best of ways. Being noticeably more bronzed than Trump might not be the look she was aiming for and could have been toned down had Earhardt grabbed an outfit more suited to the modern day makeup routine.