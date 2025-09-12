Ainsley Earhardt Looks Like She Fell Off The Mayflower With Odd Pilgrim Outfit In Cozy Trump Pic

"Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt typically knows how to dress smart and sleek for the camera, although she does have her missteps. Earhardt has had her fair share of outfits that missed the mark, and has struggled to blend her conservative sense of fashion with the modern era. A perfect example of Earhardt feeling stuck between the past and present would be the strange pilgrim-ish outfit she wore on September 12 to interview President Donald Trump.

Having the president appear on the show is a big get, although not a huge surprise; he does prefer to go places with friendly faces, and Fox News studios is such a spot. It seems that in preparation for his arrival, Earhardt decided to dress up in an outfit reminiscent of one of Melania Trump's biggest fashion faux pas. Melania wore a black dress that felt more fitting for the Amish countryside than a funeral, and the look Earhardt wore to pose alongside Donald felt as if she were trying to recreate the moment.

As can be seen in her post to Instagram, Earhardt has copied the exaggerated white collar and tried to class it up with a modern blazer, to no avail — making her look as if she missed the Mayflower.