The One Memento Meghan Markle Has From Her Time On Suits

Even though the cringey moments from "With Love, Meghan" don't reflect it, Meghan Markle is a Hollywood veteran. Before her foray into royal life, the Duchess of Sussex played Rachel Zane on seven seasons of the legal drama "Suits," from 2011 to 2018. "It's a time capsule for me," Meghan told People of her time on the show in March 2025. And with all time capsules, there are a few relics inside; for Meghan, her character's wardrobe was the perfect souvenir. "I still have the pencil skirt from the first episode!" she said. "That's the one thing I kept."

Meghan said she was excited to take a walk down memory lane with the inception of the show's spinoff series, "Suits LA," after its predecessor series made a resurgence in popularity. "I love that it gets a new breath of fresh air," she told the outlet. And if she ever feels the call to slip on her pencil skirt and step into her paralegal persona, "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh will welcome her with open arms. "Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back," he told People at the February 2025 premiere. Unfortunately, it was announced in May 2025 that after only one season, "Suits LA" was canceled. Seeing as it was the second spinoff to come from the original series, after "Pearson," Meghan may have a shot on-screen in the future if another spinoff makes its way to production.