Fox News Anchors Who Have Dealt With Tragic Health Issues

While not all of them are anchors, there are over 150 on-air personalities working at Fox News Channel. Many of these individuals have been with the network for long periods of time — often decades and, in some instances, even since the channel's 1996 inception. These individuals have all become celebrities in their own right, and as such, we know a lot about their personal lives in addition to their professional ones. Over the years, Fox News anchors (and hosts, correspondents, analysts, and those whose credentials defy definition) have shared their highlights with the audience, but also their lowlights. And few things are lower on the scale of misery than painful health issues.

Here we take a look at current Fox News pundits who have experienced big health issues. That means we did not include those who have died, no matter how tragic — like FNC health commentator Dr. Kelly Powers, who passed from brain cancer at the end of 2024 at age 45. It also means we did not include those who have left the network. Take, for instance, former anchor Neil Cavuto, who worked at Fox News for 28 years and was quite open about his multiple sclerosis, or Geraldo Rivera, whose botched back surgery led to a well-publicized malpractice suit while he worked at the network. Instead, we focused on those who suffered setbacks but stayed at the channel.