Usha Vance's Inappropriate Look Stands Out In Minneapolis (& Her Face Says She's Over JD)
Sometimes it seems that Usha Vance's fashion statements say more about her marriage than we think. If that is true, then her and JD Vance's extra mismatched outfits on their recent trip to Minneapolis show that this couple is definitely not on the same page. And, based on photos from the September 3 trip, her body language seems to be saying the same thing.
Just a month after news broke that Usha reportedly snapped at JD in public, prompting the divorce rumors to keep piling up, the couple flew to Minneapolis on Air Force 2. It's easy to understand why Usha chose to wear all-black; the couple traveled to the city to meet with the loved ones of victims of the tragic August 27 Annunciation Church shooting. Still, despite Usha's respectful gesture in wearing head-to-toe black for the somber occasion, her leather midi-skirt was a somewhat odd fashion choice. It looked quite dressed down compared to JD's suit, and the black clashed with his all-navy ensemble.
Usha Vance may be tiring of JD Vance and what his job requires of her
While it may always be a bit surprising, this is far from the first time Usha Vance has worn an inappropriate outfit that challenged her shy side. Moving forward, though, we think Usha should consider her fellow MAGA gal Sarah Huckabee Sanders' frequent leather fashion fails to be examples of what not to do. And, by the same token, Usha should probably try to look a bit more engaged with her hubby JD Vance when they're out and about on official VP business if she wants to keep those divorce rumors at bay.
It seems like the vice president and second lady have been jet-setting all over since Donald Trump's second term as president began. Despite being photographed together often, though, Usha's body language typically seems to be telling a different story about their connection with one another. Usha often looks tired of the SLOTUS life and frequently even appears sick of JD. So, while their mismatched outfits may simply mean they didn't coordinate while getting dressed in the morning, their lack of communication and differing views may be a sign of something deeper going on beneath the surface. And, if nothing else, it certainly makes for bad optics in a relationship that already looks like it's in trouble.