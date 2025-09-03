Usha Vance's Inappropriate Look Stands Out In Minneapolis (& Her Face Says She's Over JD)

While it may always be a bit surprising, this is far from the first time Usha Vance has worn an inappropriate outfit that challenged her shy side. Moving forward, though, we think Usha should consider her fellow MAGA gal Sarah Huckabee Sanders' frequent leather fashion fails to be examples of what not to do. And, by the same token, Usha should probably try to look a bit more engaged with her hubby JD Vance when they're out and about on official VP business if she wants to keep those divorce rumors at bay.

It seems like the vice president and second lady have been jet-setting all over since Donald Trump's second term as president began. Despite being photographed together often, though, Usha's body language typically seems to be telling a different story about their connection with one another. Usha often looks tired of the SLOTUS life and frequently even appears sick of JD. So, while their mismatched outfits may simply mean they didn't coordinate while getting dressed in the morning, their lack of communication and differing views may be a sign of something deeper going on beneath the surface. And, if nothing else, it certainly makes for bad optics in a relationship that already looks like it's in trouble.