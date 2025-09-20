Who Are Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo's 2 Kids?

For years, Theresa Caputo coined the term "Long Island Medium" as it was part of her longstanding television series on TLC, where her psychic abilities were showcased. After Caputo got her start through revelations she had after 9/11, she became a notable face in reality television from 2011 onward. Her on-screen talents were also matched with a strong New York-made personality, which helped her appeal to a wide range of audiences.

Her empathetic approach to connecting clients to lost ones who exist in the spiritual plane was also paired with her sense of family. Alongside her career as a psychic, Theresa also put her ex-husband, Larry Caputo, and her children, Lawrence "Larry" Caputo Jr. and Victoria Caputo, at the forefront as well. Born in 1990 and 1994, respectively, the two became fan favorites amongst viewers as it was clear just how close they were as a family unit. Theresa would even go as far as to deem her job as a mother "the best thing I've done in my life" in 2020 (via Instagram). Though Larry Jr. and Victoria's days on television are relatively behind them, there's so much more to their life that was left out of their inclusions in "Long Island Medium." Whether it be their entrepreneurial ventures, foray into family life, or even their own connections to spirits, here is everything you need to know about Theresa's two kids, Larry Jr. and Victoria!