Who Are Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo's 2 Kids?
For years, Theresa Caputo coined the term "Long Island Medium" as it was part of her longstanding television series on TLC, where her psychic abilities were showcased. After Caputo got her start through revelations she had after 9/11, she became a notable face in reality television from 2011 onward. Her on-screen talents were also matched with a strong New York-made personality, which helped her appeal to a wide range of audiences.
Her empathetic approach to connecting clients to lost ones who exist in the spiritual plane was also paired with her sense of family. Alongside her career as a psychic, Theresa also put her ex-husband, Larry Caputo, and her children, Lawrence "Larry" Caputo Jr. and Victoria Caputo, at the forefront as well. Born in 1990 and 1994, respectively, the two became fan favorites amongst viewers as it was clear just how close they were as a family unit. Theresa would even go as far as to deem her job as a mother "the best thing I've done in my life" in 2020 (via Instagram). Though Larry Jr. and Victoria's days on television are relatively behind them, there's so much more to their life that was left out of their inclusions in "Long Island Medium." Whether it be their entrepreneurial ventures, foray into family life, or even their own connections to spirits, here is everything you need to know about Theresa's two kids, Larry Jr. and Victoria!
Larry Jr. and Victoria Caputo had a surprisingly normal childhood
Theresa Caputo's encounters with spirits have always been an aspect of her life. Therefore, Larry Caputo Jr. and Victoria Caputo's exposure to it has always been a part of their family dynamic as well. Instead of being disturbed by her psychic abilities, Larry Jr. and Victoria grew accustomed to them. In a 2024 interview with Today, Theresa noted that her clairvoyance wasn't something the family emphasized as a whole. Larry Jr. also alluded to a similar notion back in 2014, while fielding questions ahead of a season premiere of "Long Island Medium." Despite his initial discomfort when it came to Theresa randomly giving people readings in public, Larry Jr. suggested that his childhood was relatively normal and that it never got in the way of him making friends. "I mean, like me, my friends have grown up knowing my mom talks to dead people," he said (via YouTube). "They don't really know much different than I do."
Victoria also explained how normal her childhood was in a 2013 Southern Connecticut State University campus interview. "Life growing up for me was normal. I grew up like any kid would. I went to school. My mom cooked me dinner," she explained. Victoria added that her life consisted of run-of-the-mill activities while growing up. "You hung out with your friends. You went to school, did activities, you went to your sports, hung out with your family," she said.
Both of Theresa Caputo's children excelled in athletics
School life for Larry Caputo Jr. and Victoria Caputo consisted of balancing their academics with athletics. Most notable, however, is their prowess in their respective sports. Growing up, the two were tremendous student athletes with a long list of achievements to back it up. Starting in 2009, Larry Jr. was a prominent Division III lacrosse player for the College at Mount Saint Vincent, playing all four years and even becoming team captain during his senior year.
Victoria's athletic achievements rivaled those of her older brother as she attended Southern Connecticut State University and participated in gymnastics. In her 2013 SCSU interview, Victoria unveiled that this was a lifelong hobby of hers, stating, "I've been doing gymnastics since I was 4 years old." According to her SCSU profile, Victoria's gymnastics career at Hicksville High School saw her get ranked first in New York State. She then went on to perform at a collegiate level in the sport throughout her freshman year. Given her major in communications, however, it seemed that Victoria had other interests outside of gymnastics. This was the case for Larry, too, as both he and his sister left the world of athletics behind following their college experiences.
Victoria Caputo ventured into cosmetology
Throughout Victoria Caputo's time at Southern Connecticut State University, she pursued a communications major alongside her athletic endeavors in gymnastics. In the midst of this journey, however, Victoria decided to pursue a completely different venture. After leaving SCSU, Victoria attended the Cactus Academy of Paul Mitchell in pursuit of cosmetology. After graduating in 2015, this became her go-to career as a young adult. Her prowess was highlighted in 2018 when she styled Theresa Caputo's iconic teased hairstyle on an episode of "Long Island Medium"(via YouTube). According to Theresa, the hairstyle requires skill to achieve.
Afterward, Victoria managed to find herself full-time gigs working at salons. From working at Salon Entourage, Victoria then went on to launch her independent practice based in Long Island, New York, "The Long Island Balayage." As a self-deemed balayage specialist, Victoria has since become an entrepreneur within her practice. As she primarily manages the business herself, Victoria has been relatively successful in this venture. From positive reviews on her personal website to notable pictures of her work on Instagram, her prowess in this field has been well-documented.
They've adopted their father's interest in tattoos
Throughout "Long Island Medium," Theresa Caputo's family dynamics with Larry Caputo, Larry Caputo Jr., and Victoria Caputo were heavily showcased. Given their public appearances, however, it'd be easy to assume that Larry Jr. and Victoria's connection with their mother was more prominent. This couldn't be farther from the truth, as a certain interest between the two and their father seemingly brought them closer together.
Larry's signature style saw him littered in ink, which seemed to draw his children's interest. Instead of advising them against tattoos, Larry was open to Larry Jr. and Victoria starting their tattoo journey. While speaking with Inked magazine, Larry detailed his family's shared interest in tattoos, suggesting that his love for this form of self-expression trickled down to his offspring.
His dedicated tattoo artist, Tommy, became a close family friend who has done work for Theresa, Larry Jr., and Victoria over the years. "My son was very smart the way he got tattooed. He's always been on the more conservative side, and he waited until he really knew what he wanted, and could make the full commitment to tattoos. ... He's got a couple sessions under his belt now with Tom. It's a Japanese-style sleeve — a dragon, samurai, pagoda, cherry blossoms," he explained. "My daughter Victoria has more tattoos than my son, and she wants more. She's got a couple all over."
Being on TV was bittersweet for Victoria Caputo
Being an on-screen personality alongside your psychic mother can have its positives and negatives. Though Larry Caputo Jr. and Victoria Caputo appear to have no issues appearing on "Long Island Medium," the strenuous task of being in the public eye did have lasting effects on Victoria's mental well-being. According to her 2022 appearance on "Growing Up Reality" with Brooks Marks, she had a bittersweet experience appearing alongside her mother on the popular series. As a 16-year-old, Victoria initially thought being on TV was an awesome experience. However, the darker realities of shooting a television series started to take form.
While she does look back fondly on her time filming for the TLC series — so much so that she admittedly couldn't believe how long they were on TV for — Victoria did become a victim of online bullying as a result of her on-screen appearances. Most of which came from her battle with mental health and how it affected her body as a teenager. "When I was 16, I had major anxiety, and it was very, very severe, where I couldn't leave my house. I lost 35 pounds, and it was very debilitating, and then I started gaining weight." As she went on to explain, people insulted her based on her weight gain. "It really took a toll on me," she said.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Victoria Caputo hinted at inheriting her mother's psychic gifts
Given Theresa Caputo's connection to the spiritual plane, it's easy to assume that either Larry Caputo Jr. or Victoria Caputo would inherit similar abilities growing up. Her clairvoyance initially didn't appear to be hereditary, as Larry Jr. has yet to confirm that he's capable of communicating with spirits like his mother. The same can't be said for Victoria, however, as in 2022, she noted that she had discovered some minor instances where she exhibited spiritual inclinations.
During her interview with Brooks Marks for "Growing Up Reality," Victoria fielded various questions regarding her lifestyle in the public eye. One of which regarded the existence of any psychic abilities. Victoria confirmed these notions, suggesting that she does receive spiritual inclinations. Like Theresa, who initially struggled with accepting her psychic gift, this is an aspect of Victoria's life that she is still discovering. "This is hard because I feel like I'm navigating," she said, in response to her potential clairvoyance. "Usually, I could feel someone's emotions or ailments, or pains, things like that. I could also do a little bit of what my mom does. I know we don't share that with anybody. I like to keep that kind of quiet." Her abilities were later shown in a 2024 episode of "Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits," where Victoria received a spiritual message from her grandmother, unveiling her pregnancy to Theresa, who was about to become a grandmother again (via YouTube).
Theresa played a big role in helping Victoria with her wedding
Though Victoria Caputo's personal life outside of her relationship with her mother was relatively kept away from the public eye, she seemingly gave her followers some insight into her longstanding relationship with Michael Mastrandrea. From first meeting at his restaurant in Hicksville, New York, the two became inseparable. So much so that by 2019, she and Michael got engaged after dating for two years.
As with any mother, Theresa Caputo found herself playing a major role in planning Victoria's wedding. After hinting at the long road ahead of them in a 2019 Instagram post declaring their engagement, Theresa, shortly thereafter, appeared alongside Victoria on "Say Yes to the Dress," in search of the perfect wedding gown. With all of the wedding planning, Theresa even told Extra TV that she hasn't sorted out her own plans for the ceremony, stating, "This is about Victoria." While COVID-19 likely played a part in prolonging her special day, Victoria eventually tied the knot with Michael in 2021 at Our Lady of Mercy church in Hicksville, New York. The ceremony was a multiple-part affair as guests enjoyed various activities after their waterfront nuptials, such as a rooftop party at Hudson House and witnessing Victoria share a dance with her mother to "Mama's Song" by Carrie Underwood.
They were accepting of their mother's new relationship following her divorce from their father
In 2017, news of Theresa and Larry Caputo's split made headlines as the two made public statements about their future steps toward divorce. This came after a series of marital issues that saw the two drift apart, which ultimately affected their family life as well. According to Theresa herself, it was a hard time for both Larry Caputo Jr. and Victoria Caputo, allowing them space to process the entirety of it. As previously shown, however, both Larry Jr. and Victoria are highly accepting of their mother. While this was more geared toward Theresa's career, it is also true for her dating life.
Like with any single parent, relationships can be tricky to navigate if the partner in question isn't accepted by their respective children. Luckily for Theresa, this wasn't an issue, as in 2021, she opened up about her positive experiences dating again. In an interview with People, she spoke about her new partner and how they're slowly building a life together. "[We're] taking it day-by-day and just enjoying and embracing life one day at a time," she stated. Alongside this, she also opened up about Larry Jr. and Victoria's positive reaction to her hidden beau, suggesting that they're fond of their mother's significant other. "I got the approval from my children," she unveiled. "Everything's great."
Larry Jr. married his college sweetheart on his mother's birthday in 2023
Victoria Caputo wasn't the only one to get married, as in 2023, Larry Caputo Jr. tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Leah Munch. As undergraduates at Mount Saint Vincent College, the two hit it off and have been inseparable since. Rumors of their engagement made their way around the internet, but none of which were entirely confirmed. The secrecy of their special day made it all the more romantic, especially since it also coincided with Theresa Caputo's 56th birthday.
According to an exclusive interview with People, their wedding was an emotional three-day event that took place in Italy. "Larry and Leah have been together for 14 years since their freshman year of college," Theresa stated. "And to see them finally be, at this point, where they want to get married, they want to start a family. Every parent's dream is to see their children be happy, and to find that person that they want to spend the rest of their life with."
Larry Jr. didn't ignore the unique coincidence either, as the day after their nuptials, Larry Jr. and Leah surprised Theresa with a designer-esque cake in celebration of her birthday. "It was so sweet," she said. "My son gave a beautiful speech and honoring my birthday. Because I was like, 'This is your wedding. This is your weekend, forget that it's my birthday.' And I actually forgot that it was my birthday until everyone started texting me!"
Larry Jr. and Victoria have both become parents
In their position within the public eye, we've seen Larry Caputo Jr. and Victoria Caputo traverse various parts of their lives. From juggling their television obligations with their personal lives to transitioning into fully committed partners, it was only a matter of time before they started their own families. The first to do so was Victoria, who, on February 2nd, 2022, introduced Michelina Rose. The occasion was especially important for Theresa Caputo as she expressed her excitement about officially becoming a grandmother to her Instagram followers later that month. "I'm a Grandma," she said. "No words to describe the love and emotion of holding my granddaughter." It wouldn't take long for Michelina to have a younger sibling, as in 2024, Victoria announced her second pregnancy on Instagram. "Sorry, I've been a little MIA lately. Growing another little human to add to our family," she wrote. "We are so excited and can't wait for March to come." This ultimately culminated on March 3rd, when she introduced Meadow Skye to her ever-growing family.
Larry later granted Theresa the privilege of being a grandmother of three. In an announcement post in 2024, Theresa unveiled to her Instagram followers that Larry and his wife, Leah Munch, were expecting a baby Caputo. While information about their baby's birth was relatively unknown at the time, an Instagram post in November 2024 saw Theresa introducing her healthy third grandchild, Nico Caputo, to her followers.
Victoria co-hosts a podcast based on motherhood
After her initial gig on "Long Island Medium," Victoria Caputo seemingly sought out the world of podcasting. Similar to her mother, Theresa Caputo, who has revealed the best and worst parts of being a medium, Victoria launched a podcast with influencer Emma Nacewicz about the beautiful and ugly aspects of motherhood. This venture was announced in 2023, per Nacewicz's Instagram. Paired with its own Instagram page based on the podcast's name, "Long Island Mom's Unfiltered" — later titled "Is It Bedtime Yet?" — Nacewicz suggested that this was an ambitious project for both her and Victoria as they were dedicated to giving their fans an unfiltered glimpse of what motherhood truly entails. "Consider us your virtual mom squad, here to remind you that you're never alone on this rollercoaster ride," Nacewicz wrote in the Instagram post. "From diaper disasters to moments of triumph, we're peeling back the curtain on what it truly means to be a mom in today's world."
From August 2023, the two released several episodes on streaming platforms throughout the year, covering a wide array of topics such as the mental hardships as a parent, body image issues following pregnancy, their personal stories with miscarriages, and more. Although they successfully released season 2 in June 2024, the two have seemingly halted production of the podcast as of this publication, as the last episode uploaded was in August of that year.