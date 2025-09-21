Whatever Happened To CBS Anchor Charlie Rose?

The following article mentions sexual misconduct allegations.

For decades, Charlie Rose was viewed by the public as both a competent journalist and a respectable human. Public opinion on the latter drastically changed in 2017, when The Washington Post ran a story in which eight women who worked with Rose all alleged he sexually harassed them. The article detailed shocking behaviors on the part of the esteemed journalist, such as groping, lewd phone calls, and nudity.

Though Rose responded with an apology, he also minimized his actions. "It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior," he wrote on X (via E! News). "I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate." The fallout was swift, and Rose has been far less public in the years since those first allegations (yes, first).

Rose came to journalism in a roundabout way, having originally wanted to work in medicine and, later, law. His initial exposure to the world of broadcasting came via his then-wife, who worked for "60 Minutes" and helped him build connections. Rose began his onscreen career in 1972, as a weekend reporter for WPIX-TV, while still working full-time in banking. He eventually became one of the most recognizable news personalities on TV and, for 45 years, had legions of fans. But what happened after his #MeToo era fall from grace? Here's a look at Charlie Rose's life and career in the years since.