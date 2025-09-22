What Happened To Supernanny Jo Frost?

It's a bird, it's a plane... You know where we're going with this: it's Supernanny! Joanne "Jo" Frost started her career as a nanny when she was 18, working for a variety of different families over the course of 15 years. In 2004, however, she kicked things up a notch when she was hired by Channel 4 to serve as the titular star of a series called "Supernanny."

The series, which followed Frost as she worked with families facing issues regarding behavior and child-rearing, was a quick hit. It racked up to 6 million viewers during its first season and immediately scored a renewal and, inevitably, an American adaptation, also starring Frost.

"There's no nanny system in the US — anyone who takes care of children is called a babysitter — so people in the states have a high regard for the English nanny," Frost told Made For Mums. "The only one they really know is Mary Poppins, and her name was mentioned in all the pre-show publicity. I was proud that it was good PR for English nannies, after some of the bad press we've had." After five seasons on Channel 4 and seven seasons on ABC, "Supernanny" was canceled, with Frost walking away from the series, citing a need for more balance in her life. Here's the truth about what "Supernanny" star Jo Frost has been up to since then.