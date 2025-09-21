We Finally Know Who's To Blame For All Of Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Inappropriate Outfits
Despite her valiant attempt to dethrone Melania Trump and become the new style icon of the billionaire wives' club during her wedding to Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Bezos hasn't earned many fashion brownie points with the looks she's been photographed in since getting together with the Amazon founder. She does have a knack for making herself stand out with the help of her sartorial choices, but it's not always for the right reasons. And it turns out the late media mogul Barbara Walters might be to blame.
In January 2025, Sánchez Bezos stole some of the spotlight from Donald Trump at his second presidential inauguration when she showed major skin in a white pantsuit and lace bra, with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg even being caught taking note of her attire. Her outfit sparked criticism over how unsuitable it was for such a solemn and formal event, but we couldn't say it was much of a surprise considering she'd already stepped out in quite a few looks that were more inappropriate than her inauguration ensemble.
During a 2024 appearance on "The View," Sánchez Bezos admitted that her taste in clothing is indeed "a little sexy," explaining: "I really look up to women like Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, [and] Sofía Vergara. They really embrace their culture when they dress, and so I think, it's just in me." However, she suggested in the same interview that, while these stars inspired her to stay true to her personal aesthetic, words from Walters likely solidified Sánchez Bezos' penchant for wearing inappropriate looks.
Sánchez Bezos has always kept Barbara Walters' advice in mind
Even before becoming Mrs. Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Bezos' fashion taste has seemingly ranged from slightly sexy to risqué outfits that leave little to the imagination. In fact, she'd worn a number of inappropriate skin-baring looks even when she was working as a news reporter and anchor. However, her usual preferences apparently did not fly when she auditioned to be a co-host of "The View" in the late 1990s. During her 2024 appearance on the ABC talk show, Sánchez Bezos recalled that she was required to "dress a little more conservative" for her audition. However, one person apparently noticed and didn't like the fact that she had to change drastically to secure a spot on the program: Barbara Walters. "After the show, Barbara Walters pulled me aside, and she goes, 'What are you doing?' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' And she's like, 'If you're going to go down, go down as yourself ... Because if you don't go down as yourself, you're going to beat yourself up twice,'" Sánchez Bezos said of the TV legend, who created "The View" and co-hosted it from 1997 to 2014. "It was incredible advice."
Sánchez Bezos clearly heeded Walters' advice as she continued to stay true to her sexy style. However, it's also a double-edged sword for the Emmy-winning journalist as while she established her own recognizable look, her personal style inevitably clashed with the dress code of certain occasions. But at the end of the day, Sánchez Bezos isn't hung up on the criticism. "People want me to dress or look or act a certain way," she said at a 2024 event (per Hola). "But I'm just being as authentic to me as I can be."