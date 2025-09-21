We Finally Know Who's To Blame For All Of Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Inappropriate Outfits

Despite her valiant attempt to dethrone Melania Trump and become the new style icon of the billionaire wives' club during her wedding to Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Bezos hasn't earned many fashion brownie points with the looks she's been photographed in since getting together with the Amazon founder. She does have a knack for making herself stand out with the help of her sartorial choices, but it's not always for the right reasons. And it turns out the late media mogul Barbara Walters might be to blame.

In January 2025, Sánchez Bezos stole some of the spotlight from Donald Trump at his second presidential inauguration when she showed major skin in a white pantsuit and lace bra, with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg even being caught taking note of her attire. Her outfit sparked criticism over how unsuitable it was for such a solemn and formal event, but we couldn't say it was much of a surprise considering she'd already stepped out in quite a few looks that were more inappropriate than her inauguration ensemble.

During a 2024 appearance on "The View," Sánchez Bezos admitted that her taste in clothing is indeed "a little sexy," explaining: "I really look up to women like Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, [and] Sofía Vergara. They really embrace their culture when they dress, and so I think, it's just in me." However, she suggested in the same interview that, while these stars inspired her to stay true to her personal aesthetic, words from Walters likely solidified Sánchez Bezos' penchant for wearing inappropriate looks.