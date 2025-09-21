This Embarrassing On-Air Blunder Will Haunt Dana Perino Forever

Being a TV news host comes with the risk of making embarrassing on-air blunders — just ask Sean Hannity or several CNN anchors. When content is filmed live, mishaps are bound to happen every now and then; that's just being human. However, Fox News host Dana Perino may be reeling from this major "oops" moment for a long time.

In August 2025, a horrifying news story broke about a homeless man accused of stabbing a Ukrainian refugee to death on a North Carolina train. Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old woman, was allegedly killed by suspect Decarlos Brown Jr., who was charged with first degree murder. According to the New York Post, a GoFundMe page was set up to offer financial assistance to Zarutska's family.

Unfortunately for Perino, when she went to promote the GoFundMe page in early September 2025, she promoted a separate one that was actually meant to help the suspect. "Before we go, I just want to show everybody here, there is a GoFundMe, um, and this is for Iryna," the short Fox News anchor said, according to the Daily Express U.S., before quickly realizing her error. "I'm sorry, it's for the suspect, excuse me, we have it here." Yikes, talk about a major fail. As she scrambled to keep things together, Perino noted that GoFundMe will actually be removing that specific page. "There is not going to be a GoFundMe for him," she noted, before adding, "so, uh, we live and learn."