This Embarrassing On-Air Blunder Will Haunt Dana Perino Forever
Being a TV news host comes with the risk of making embarrassing on-air blunders — just ask Sean Hannity or several CNN anchors. When content is filmed live, mishaps are bound to happen every now and then; that's just being human. However, Fox News host Dana Perino may be reeling from this major "oops" moment for a long time.
In August 2025, a horrifying news story broke about a homeless man accused of stabbing a Ukrainian refugee to death on a North Carolina train. Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old woman, was allegedly killed by suspect Decarlos Brown Jr., who was charged with first degree murder. According to the New York Post, a GoFundMe page was set up to offer financial assistance to Zarutska's family.
Unfortunately for Perino, when she went to promote the GoFundMe page in early September 2025, she promoted a separate one that was actually meant to help the suspect. "Before we go, I just want to show everybody here, there is a GoFundMe, um, and this is for Iryna," the short Fox News anchor said, according to the Daily Express U.S., before quickly realizing her error. "I'm sorry, it's for the suspect, excuse me, we have it here." Yikes, talk about a major fail. As she scrambled to keep things together, Perino noted that GoFundMe will actually be removing that specific page. "There is not going to be a GoFundMe for him," she noted, before adding, "so, uh, we live and learn."
Dana Perino has made other mistakes while live on air
This is hardly the first time Dana Perino has made a grave error while on the air. Back in 2021, Perino made a super awkward on-air blunder regarding her co-host Jessica Tarlov's pregnancy. During a segment on "The Five," Perino asked her colleagues about new things they have going on in life. "You've got something new coming," Perino said. Pausing, Tarlov responded: "Yeah ... and now the audience knows. So, I'm pregnant." Super awkward. While the male co-hosts just cackled, Perino looked mortified, before apologizing. "I thought people knew. I'm so sorry!" she replied. The secondhand embarrassment was too much.
After the incident happened, Perino posted a cute snapshot of her and Tarlov to X. "I love this woman!" she captioned. "Let me be the one to accidentally spill the beans. But they are such good beans!!" Adorably, Tarlov replied that Perino's accidental reveal ended Tarlov's anxiety over how to announce her good news.
Moreover, in August 2025, the former White House press secretary accidentally called President Trump "President Truth" on a Fox News broadcast. After realizing her mistake, she quickly corrected herself but then thought that Trump actually "might like that nickname" (via HuffPost). As far as blunders go, that one wasn't too bad, compared to some of Perino's other cringey errors.