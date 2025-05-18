Times Tiffany Trump's Cakey Makeup Rivaled Kimberly Guilfoyle's Signature Look
The so-called "MAGA makeup" went viral on TikTok following Donald Trump's 2024 election win, but for all the wrong reasons. After comedian Suzanne Lambert kicked off the trend, numerous videos have popped up roasting the unflattering early 2010s makeup supposedly sported by many Republican women. As Lambert said in her video, the goal is to "make sure that it doesn't look we've ever used moisturizer once in our life," so she skipped the skin prep and primer and instead slapped on foundation a tad too dark for her skin tone using her hand. (Yes, no makeup sponges or foundation brushes required.) The TikTok creator then packed on a much too light shade of concealer on her undereyes, created dark and thick brows, and went heavy-handed with the blush, black eyeliner, mascara, and matte lipstick — somehow managing to look like she was wearing too much makeup even after skipping several important steps in the process.
If the image that first came to mind after that description is Kimberly Guilfoyle's makeup style, we're not surprised. Many of those are makeup mistakes the hardcore MAGA supporter can't seem to ditch. But it's not just Guilfoyle; the Republican makeup trend also hit Karoline Leavitt and Kristi Noem, who have been spotted with the signature MAGA cakey foundation. Donald's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump has also fallen victim to this apparent trend of crusty, unblended makeup, which is unfortunate considering her mom Marla Maples usually either goes makeup-free or has on impeccable makeup.
However, whether or not it's because of her increased exposure to Donald and his terrible fake tan fails, Tiffany couldn't avoid making the same blunders many Republican women have made when it comes to glam. Let's take a look at the times Tiffany Trump's makeup was so cakey it rivaled Kimberly Guilfoyle's signature look.
That time Tiffany attended her father's 2025 inauguration
Tiffany Trump donned a gorgeous dark blue coat dress and black leather boots when she and her husband, Michael Boulos, attended Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration along with the rest of the Trump family. While she avoided becoming one of the worst-dressed stars at the inauguration, the first daughter, unfortunately, channeled Kimberly Guilfoyle with her makeup. Tiffany's makeup artist may have either forgotten to hydrate her skin, used the wrong type of foundation, or applied more than needed, as her skin looked dry, powdery, and textured during the event.
That time she gave a speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention
Tiffany Trump spoke onstage at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Washington, D.C., expressing support for her dad Donald Trump and regurgitating his tired allegations of biased reporting against the media. However, rather than her speech, it was Tiffany's look that night that had people talking. While she looked confident and powerful in a light blue pantsuit and sky-high nude pumps, the Georgetown Law graduate's cakey eye makeup and base did not do her any favors.
That time she participated in the White House turkey pardoning event
Tiffany Trump's makeup look wasn't very flattering as well when she and her then-boyfriend Michael Boulos joined her family for the Thanksgiving Turkey pardoning event at the White House in 2019. She rocked a stunning blue coat dress and a pearl necklace for the occasion, but while the outfit was on point, the glam wasn't. Aside from the heavy eyeliner and smoky eye makeup making her eyes look smaller, she had harsh and seemingly unblended contour lines going down both cheeks that prevented her from looking polished that day.
That time she attended the 2016 RNC
Tiffany Trump was only 22 when she attended her dad Donald Trump's first Republican National Convention in July 2016, but she looked several years older due to her makeup. She sported a dark blue dress and simple jewelry as she listened to a speech on the first day of the RNC in Cleveland, Ohio. It would have been a good look had she kept her makeup clean and simple, like her outfit. Instead, she went for an intense smoky eye, eyeliner, and mascara, along with a face caked with foundation and concealer.
That time she spoke onstage at the RNC in 2016
Tiffany Trump has been one of Donald Trump's biggest supporters since Day 1, and she proved this by singing her dad's praises on stage at the 2016 RNC. While she nailed political dressing with her elegant blue dress, her makeup left much to be desired. Her eyes were barely visible under all the fake lashes, thick black eyeliner, and eyeshadow. She went ham with the blush and bronzer, though she seemingly neglected her forehead, which looked much lighter compared to the rest of her face.
That time she appeared at New York Fashion Week
Tiffany Trump has a long history with fashion and beauty. She has attended fashion shows since she was a child and interned at American Vogue. Presumably, she's met countless makeup artists in the many years she's been rubbing elbows with the who's who of the industry. Therefore, it left us scratching our heads when she showed up at New York Fashion Week in 2017 looking like she had never seen a makeup sponge or setting spray in her life and forgot to shade-match her foundation before grabbing one at Sephora.
That time she first brought Michael Boulos to the White House
Tiffany Trump hinted that things were getting serious with Michael Boulos when she brought him to the White House around December 2018. After the New Year, she took to Instagram to share a photo of them posing in front of a Christmas tree, with Tiffany rocking a figure-hugging halter dress and sleek, straight hair. If she'd lightened up a little on the foundation, concealer, and eyeliner, we'd have a hard time finding fault in this look. But unfortunately, her heavy-handed makeup looked too much for the occasion.