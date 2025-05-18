Times Tiffany Trump's Cakey Makeup Rivaled Kimberly Guilfoyle's Signature Look

The so-called "MAGA makeup" went viral on TikTok following Donald Trump's 2024 election win, but for all the wrong reasons. After comedian Suzanne Lambert kicked off the trend, numerous videos have popped up roasting the unflattering early 2010s makeup supposedly sported by many Republican women. As Lambert said in her video, the goal is to "make sure that it doesn't look we've ever used moisturizer once in our life," so she skipped the skin prep and primer and instead slapped on foundation a tad too dark for her skin tone using her hand. (Yes, no makeup sponges or foundation brushes required.) The TikTok creator then packed on a much too light shade of concealer on her undereyes, created dark and thick brows, and went heavy-handed with the blush, black eyeliner, mascara, and matte lipstick — somehow managing to look like she was wearing too much makeup even after skipping several important steps in the process.

If the image that first came to mind after that description is Kimberly Guilfoyle's makeup style, we're not surprised. Many of those are makeup mistakes the hardcore MAGA supporter can't seem to ditch. But it's not just Guilfoyle; the Republican makeup trend also hit Karoline Leavitt and Kristi Noem, who have been spotted with the signature MAGA cakey foundation. Donald's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump has also fallen victim to this apparent trend of crusty, unblended makeup, which is unfortunate considering her mom Marla Maples usually either goes makeup-free or has on impeccable makeup.

However, whether or not it's because of her increased exposure to Donald and his terrible fake tan fails, Tiffany couldn't avoid making the same blunders many Republican women have made when it comes to glam. Let's take a look at the times Tiffany Trump's makeup was so cakey it rivaled Kimberly Guilfoyle's signature look.