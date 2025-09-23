Everything We Know About Melania Trump's Wedding Ring From Donald
While Donald Trump is rumored to be a notoriously cheap man, there's no denying that he's provided a wildly lavish life for his wife Melania Trump since they first tied the knot in January 2005. During their relationship, Melania has undergone a truly stunning style transformation and has had a chance to show off her fashion sense with a slew of unique and striking ensembles. However, some of the flashiest and most impressive accessories she owns are her jaw-dropping engagement ring and strikingly gorgeous wedding band from Donald himself.
Melania famously wears one of the most expensive engagement rings to ever grace the hand of a woman in the Trump family. According to Crisscut Magazine, the incredible ring features a 25-carat emerald cut diamond and was crafted by Graff, a London-based internationally famous jeweler. It's estimated that the impeccable piece is worth around $4 million. "Melania Trump's engagement ring is nothing short of mesmerizing," jeweler Maxwell Stone said of the ring, adding that its design "perfectly exemplifies her sophisticated taste and timeless elegance." That being said, Donald's first ring for Melania, which he used to pop the question, featured a slightly more modest 15-carat diamond that cost $1.5 million, and was later upgraded to a larger stone on their 10th anniversary.
Meanwhile, Donald's choice of wedding band was equally flashy. While wedding bands are typically less ornate than engagement rings, the future president went all out yet again, dropping an estimated $250,000 on the glimmering ring. The band, which was from the same jeweler as the engagement ring, features 15 flawless diamonds, totaling 13 carats, set into a brilliant platinum band.
Donald Trump reportedly lied about how much he paid for Melania Trump's fancy bling
When it comes to engagement rings and wedding bands, symbolism plays a huge part in the tradition. The symbolism behind emerald-cut diamonds, like the one Donald Trump bought to pop the question to Melania Trump in 2004, revolves around trust and transparency. As jeweler Honey&Goldies explains on its site, "The step-like facets of the emerald cut emphasize clarity, allowing you to see deep into the diamond. This clarity symbolizes transparency and honesty in a relationship, a reminder of the importance of open communication and trust."
This proved to be somewhat ironic, as Donald was caught in a lie about the expensive engagement ring – much in the same way he's been caught lying about his height time and again. In 2005, Donald spoke with The New York Times and claimed that companies were clamoring to get in on the action when it came to his wedding, offering to give discounts and provide services just to get involved with the Trump brand. He even claimed that Graff, the acclaimed jeweler who made his $1.5 million engagement ring, had given him a huge price cut. "Only a fool would say, 'No thank you, I want to pay a million dollars more for a diamond,"' Trump boasted at the time.
Graff, however, later disputed this claim. In February 2018, Forbes reported that Laurence Graff, chairman of Graff, said they'd done "no [favors]" for Trump when it came to the ring. Meanwhile, Graff CFO Nicholas Paine explained that the iconic diamond company doesn't "sell items for publicity value," and stressed that Trump paid full price.