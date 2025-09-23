Everything We Know About Melania Trump's Wedding Ring From Donald

While Donald Trump is rumored to be a notoriously cheap man, there's no denying that he's provided a wildly lavish life for his wife Melania Trump since they first tied the knot in January 2005. During their relationship, Melania has undergone a truly stunning style transformation and has had a chance to show off her fashion sense with a slew of unique and striking ensembles. However, some of the flashiest and most impressive accessories she owns are her jaw-dropping engagement ring and strikingly gorgeous wedding band from Donald himself.

Melania famously wears one of the most expensive engagement rings to ever grace the hand of a woman in the Trump family. According to Crisscut Magazine, the incredible ring features a 25-carat emerald cut diamond and was crafted by Graff, a London-based internationally famous jeweler. It's estimated that the impeccable piece is worth around $4 million. "Melania Trump's engagement ring is nothing short of mesmerizing," jeweler Maxwell Stone said of the ring, adding that its design "perfectly exemplifies her sophisticated taste and timeless elegance." That being said, Donald's first ring for Melania, which he used to pop the question, featured a slightly more modest 15-carat diamond that cost $1.5 million, and was later upgraded to a larger stone on their 10th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Donald's choice of wedding band was equally flashy. While wedding bands are typically less ornate than engagement rings, the future president went all out yet again, dropping an estimated $250,000 on the glimmering ring. The band, which was from the same jeweler as the engagement ring, features 15 flawless diamonds, totaling 13 carats, set into a brilliant platinum band.